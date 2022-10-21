Prison medic’s Wexford getaway got kiss of life after architects overhauled 1930s build

White Walls, Sea Road, Ballymoney, Co Wexford Asking price: €950,000 Agent: Savills

Back when the death penalty was still in vogue in Ireland, a prison doctor had to ensure the rude health of a prisoner prior to their hanging.

In 1933, Dr William Cooke was serving as prison medical officer at Mountjoy Prison which had 16 hangings in 10 years.

The medic would have been required to supervise diet and administer sedatives beforehand (usually alcohol) and was also charged with confirming and certifying the death at the scene.

In addition to this bleak role, at Mountjoy in the 1930s Dr Cooke would have experienced the same hazards as any modern prison medic.

Prisoners are more likely to suffer from addiction and can be more volatile to treat while contagion spreads more quickly in crowded prison quarters. Back then TB was a killer.

White Walls before the transformation

White Walls before the transformation

These were also troubled times with Blueshirt gangs openly fighting with the IRA on the streets. So it’s likely that Dr Cooke valued his time off from the job more than most.

To this end, in the sunny south east facing the sea at Ballymoney beach, he built White Walls in 1933 in the contemporary International modernist style, earning it a listing today as an important Irish home on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.

The kitchen and breakfast bar

The kitchen and breakfast bar

When architect and builder Colm Nolan took it on as a renovation project, he found all the basics in place for developing a 21st-century house with an A2 energy rating. The mass concrete walls played a key role in the design and climb to the top of energy ladder.

The house had been built to a ‘cubic plan’ for Dr Cooke by his architect Samuel Dean of Higginbotham and Stafford.

And it was in 2018, some 85 years later that Circa Design architects run by Nolan and his urban designer wife Jackie were called in to refurbish and revitalise White Walls.

Colm and Jackie Nolan

Colm and Jackie Nolan

“Essentially, nothing had been done to the house in the almost 90 years since it was built. It consisted of mass concrete walls, single- glazed windows and a bitumen flat roof,” he says. The brief from the client listed light, open-plan spaces, energy efficiency and bringing it up to the standards of modern family living.

“It was all mass concrete, 9” to 10” solid mass concrete walls, we suspect, using local stone from the beach. Whatever was there and available was used. You could see when we stripped it back how it was done.

An aerial view of White Walls and the sea

An aerial view of White Walls and the sea

“We kept the external walls and a dividing wall ball down the middle, everything else was more or less taken out.

"While the mass concrete was the hardest thing to work with it also meant it had a very good structure and it was ideal for insulation.

"When we build passive houses today that’s what we do, we insulate with concrete and external wrapping. The mass concrete will automatically make it airtight by default.

The deck at White Walls

The deck at White Walls

“It was like putting on a coat. How do you keep yourself warm? You put on a coat, so essentially we put a big coat on this house. It is harder to do in more modern houses,” he says.

They also used original wooden beams for the first floor. “Believe it or not the timber was better in the 1930s than it is today. The first floor structure was all kept.”

White Walls balcony which overlooks the garden

White Walls balcony which overlooks the garden

The only other external structural changes included the addition of a viewing area or top lounge on the roof, “So we put we put in new timbers to support that because the other ones under the flat roof had been damaged. We also extended the corner windows to floor level and the windows on the ground-to-ground level to let in more light.

Internally the brief involved creating an open-plan kitchen/living/dining area on the ground floor along with utility space and a bathroom.

Three double bedrooms and an ensuite master were developed on the first floor and the viewing lounge on the second with access to a roof terrace overlooking the beach and sea beyond.

White Walls staircase

White Walls staircase

Heating is provided by an air-to-water system delivering under floor heating.

White Walls is a set on a 1.2ac site about 100m from Ballymoney Beach and 6km from Gorey and 20km from Arklow.

A gravelled driveway leads from the gated entrance to the house. The entrance hall features a floating staircase leading to the upper floors while the hall provides access to the open-plan kitchen/dining/ living room.

The kitchen is centred around an island with storage provided by floor and wall units. It features a Belfast sink along with a double oven and double-hob cooker.

White Walls lounge looking out on to the terrace

White Walls lounge looking out on to the terrace

The living room looks out on the garden. A pantry and utility room are located just off the kitchen with a wet room also on the ground floor. On the first floor is the master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite bathroom.

There are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom on this floor.

The addition of a second floor in the form of a viewing lounge was the only external structural addition to the original building.

This captures the views out to sea from a roof-top sitting room fitted with a modern stove and from the outdoor roof terrace which wraps around to give views from all sides.

And 100 metres away is a five mile stretch of sandy beaches. White Walls at Sea Road, Ballymoney, Co Wexford is for sale by Savills with a guide price of €950,000.