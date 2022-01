Planning on buying a new home in 2022? Here’s what’s coming on the market in Dublin

Five-bed detached homes are on offer at Thormanby Hill, Howth, Co Dublin

Artist’s impression of the apartment and penthouse development at Lad Lane, Dublin 2

Three and four-bedroomed homes are being launched this spring at Kinsealy Woods, Kinsealy, Co Dublin

2022 looks set to be the year when new housing schemes finally start coming on stream in large numbers. These are some of the main developments scheduled for release in Dublin city and county.

Dublin 2

55 Lad Lane, Baggot Street

One, two and three-bed apartments and penthouses

Launch: Spring 2022

Developer: Oakmount

Agent: Knight Frank

Dublin 4

Sandymount Castle Court, Sandymount

Three-bed houses, two-bed apartments and four-bed duplexes

Launch: Available

Developer: B&C Construction

Agent: DNG

Lansdowne Place, Ballsbridge

One, two, three and four-bed apartments, duplexes and penthouses

Launch: Available

Developer: Chartered Land

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

143 Merrion Road, Ballsbridge

One, two and three-bed

apartments and penthouses

Launch date: TBC

Developer: Lioncor

Agent: Knight Frank

Dublin 13

Bay View, Balydoyle

One-bed apartments and two-bed duplexes

Launch: Early 2022

Developer: Richmond Homes

Agent: Savills

Dublin 14

Trimbleston, Goatstown

Two-bed apartments and penthouses and four-bed houses

Launch: Available

Developer: Sorohan Builders

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Dublin 15

Rathborne Boulevard, Ashtown

Three and four-bed houses

Launch: Spring 2022

Developer: Castlethorn

Agent: Savills

DUBLIN 17

Belcamp, Malahide Road

Three and four-bed houses

Launch: Spring 2022

Developer: Gannon Homes

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Dublin 18

One Springfield Park, Foxrock

Two-bed apartments/three-bed duplexes

Launch: Available

Agent: Lisney

Brennanstown Wood, Cabinteely

Three, four and five-bed houses and

one, two and three-bed apartments

Launch: Spring 2022 for houses/summer 2022 for apartments

Developer: Park Developments

Agent: Savills

Beechpark, Cabinteely

Four-bed houses

Launch: Available

Developer: O’Flynn Group

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Cherry Lane, Cherrywoood Village

Two and three-bed duplexes and

two, three and four-bed bed houses

Launch: Spring 2022

Developer: Quintain

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Clay Farm, Leopardstown

Three and four-bed houses

Launch: Early 2022

Developer: Park Developments

Agent: Savills

Dun Oir, Kilternan

Three, four and five-bed houses

Launch: Summer 2022

Developer: Glassford Developments

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Mercer Vale, Cherrywood

Three and four-bed houses

Launch: May 2022

Developer: Cairn Home Plc

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Avondale, Sandyford Village

Four-bed semi-detached houses & two-bed-plus-study detached

Launch: Early March 2022

Developer: Tolmac Construction

Agent: DNG

Rockville Avenue, Glenamuck Road, Carrickmines

Four-bedroom houses

Launch: Late January

Developer: Goodrock

Agent: DNG

Domville, Cherrywood

Three and four-bed houses

Launch: Spring 2022

Developer: William Neville & Sons

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & DMPC

Suttonfield, Kilternan

Three and four-bed houses

Launch: Spring 2022

Developer: Maplewood

Agent: DNG

Dublin 22

Kilcarbery Grange , Kilcarbery

Three and four-bed houses

Launch: Late Spring 2022

Developer: Adwood

Agent: DNG

Dublin 24

Citywest Park, Citywest

One and two-bed apartments

and three and four-bedroom houses

Launch: Summer 2022

Developer: Kingscroft Developments Ltd

Agent: Knight Frank

Barnoaks , Citywest, Saggart

Two, three and four-bed houses

Launch: Spring/Summer 2022

Developer: Glenveagh

Agent: Savills

Hunters Haven, Ballycullen

Four-bed houses

Launch: Early 2022

Developer: T Peare and Sons Limited

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

County Dublin

Castleland Park, Balbriggan

Three and four-bed houses

Launch: Spring 2022

Developer: Glenveagh Homes Ltd

Agent: Knight Frank

Skylark, Portmarnock

Three and four-bed houses

Launch: Spring 2022

Developer: Quintain

Agent: Savills

Streamstown Meadows, Malahide

Four-bed houses

Launch: Early 2022

Developer: Maybury Limited

Agent: Savills

Oak Park, Malahide

Two, three and four-bed houses

Launch: Spring 2022

Developer: Richmond Homes

Agent: Savills

The Tides, Coast Road, Malahide

Apartments

Launch: Summer 2022

Developer: October Investments

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Seamount Rise, Malahide

Three and four-bed houses and one, two and three-bed apartments

Launch: Summer 2022

Developer: Ballymore

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Thormanby Hill, Howth

Five-bed detached houses

Launch: Spring 2022

Developer: Cosgraves

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Sanderling @ Barnageeragh Cove, Skerries

Two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes

Launch: Spring 2022

Developer: Winsac

Agent: Savills

Kinsealy Woods, Chapel Road, Kinsealy

Three and four-bed houses

Launch: Spring 2022

Developer: O’Flynn Group

Agent: Lisney

Riverview, Rolestown

Three, four and five-bed houses

Launch: Spring 2022

Developer: Axis Construction

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Mooretown, Swords

Two, three and four-bed houses

Launch: Summer 2022

Developer: Gannon Homes

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Westmill, Swords

Three and four-bed houses

Launch: Spring 2022

Developer: Gannon Homes

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

The Pinnacle, Mount Merrion

One, two and three-bed apartments and penthouses

Launch: Spring 2022

Developer: Oakmount

Agent: Knight Frank

Thornhill Oaks, Mount Merrion

Two and three-bed apartments and three and four-bed houses

Launch: Spring/Autumn 2022

Developer: Oakview

Agent: Lisney

Oatlands Manor, Mount Merrion

One, two and three-bed apartments and duplexes and four and five-bed houses

Launch: Summer 2022

Developer: Marlet

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Arkle, Killiney

Four-bed houses

Launch: Spring 2022

Developer: Frank Murphy Construction Ltd

Agent: Savills

Egremont, Church Road, Killiney

Two-bed apartments and duplexes and

three-bedhouses

Launch: Spring 2022

Developer: Durkan Residential

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Stonebridge Wood, Shankill

One, two and three-bed apartments &duplexes; three and four-bed houses

Launch: Spring 2022

Developer: Earlsfort Homes

Agent: Savills

Woodbrook, Shankill

Three, four and five-bed bed townhouses, semi-detached and detached

Launch: Autumn 2022

Developer: Castlethorn

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Tandy’s Lane, Lucan

Three and four-bed houses

Launch: Early 2022

Developer: Quintain

Agent: Savills

Hallwell, Adamstown

Three-bed duplexes and one-bed apartments

Launch: Summer 2022

Developer: Hugh McGreevy & Sons

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Next week - new developments outside of Dublin city and county