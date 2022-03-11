Plain sailing at Bray terrace with connections to Joyce and Bono

The main reception room opens on to a verandah

Rockfield, 8 Martello Terrace, Bray, Co. Wicklow €975k

Since it was built in 1860, Martello Terrace at the northern end of Bray’s seaside promenade has had a string of famous residents.

As a child, James Joyce lived in No1, now home to former Labour TD and author Liz McManus. For some years her next door neighbour was the film writer/director Neil Jordan.

When he upped sticks to Dalkey, singer Mary Coughlan bought his house before moving to nearby Kilmacanogue.

The largely uniform row of eight three-storey houses took its name from the Martello tower across the road, built in 1804 and later converted to a dwelling where U2’s Bono lived in the 1980s.

No8, also known as Rockfield, is on the west end of Martello Terrace, its front door facing the Harbour Bar, once voted the “Best Bar in the World” by Lonely Planet.

Rockfield’s owners have preserved its period character while creating an elegant, cosy place to live. Recent updates include double-glazed sash windows, new bathroom and kitchen and rendering to Irish Heritage standards.

Accommodation includes a reception with cast-iron fireplace leading out to a verandah, a second reception/study, family room, kitchen, utility and shower room.

There’s a family bathroom on the first floor return and on the first floor, two bedrooms, a shower room and a reception with French doors leading on to a balcony with views stretching along the full length of the promenade to Bray Head.

There are two bedrooms on the second floor, one with front sea views and the other overlooking the harbour.

A private rear garden surrounded by original, high stone walls backs on to Bray Harbour where the local sailing club and swan sanctuary live side by side.

Rockfield, 8 Martello Terrace is on the market for €975,000 with PJ O’Dwyer & Company (01) 668 4000.

