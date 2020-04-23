Perched nicely in Wicklow - a renovated hillside barn with sweeping countryside views

The flying barn owl that swoops on to the screen in the opening credits of The Late Late Show is one of the few remaining themes of Europe's longest-running chat show.

As a tribute to the late Gay Byrne, who presented the show for 37 years after it first aired in 1962, current host Ryan Tubridy brought a real owl on to the set and gave viewers the opportunity to name the bird. The winning suggestion was, naturally, Gabriel.

Some viewers were a little perturbed when the owl was treated to a mouse on set. But the bird's penchant for preying on rodents is what first earned the barn owl its moniker 'the farmer's friend'.

That was likely the case at a barn built in 1860 near the Wicklow village of Ashford that was occupied by a farmhand in the 1950s. According to Helen Irish, who converted and extended the barn, the man who lived there before her had regaled her with stories of how an owl would fly into the building's window every night, which inspired Helen to name her home The Owl Barn.

Expand Close The exterior of the property / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The exterior of the property

The barn conversion is nestled into a wooded hillside, where it commands views of the Irish Sea and Mount Usher House and Gardens below, with the local school and church just minutes away.

Helen began slowly converting the barn into a two-bed house in the mid-1990s, putting more time into the project after she finished college in 1999. With the help of her architect father, Tony Behan, she repointed the stonework to the front gable, which has a datestone that reads "1860", and dry-lined the interior walls.

Helen then got busy working and travelling. She returned to live in the barn in 2004, but ended up moving to Kildare for a few years. When she came back to Ashford in 2016, she now had a family in tow. With her husband Andrew and two young children, Zoe and Evan, taking up residence in the barn too, the time had come to make more space for them all by adding a 495 sq ft extension to the rear.

The clever split-level extension, which brought the size of the property to 1,528 sq ft, houses an open-plan kitchen/living/dining room and a new bathroom. The kitchen, with its fashionable Ikea units and breakfast bar, is situated on the upper level, with the living/dining room on the lower level. The latter space has vaulted, 14ft-high ceilings, with sky and ceiling lights making it extra bright.

A sliding glass door opens out from the living area to a neat raised garden that the family use for outdoor dining and to take in views of the Wicklow coast. On the other side of the extension, a flight of steps outside the kitchen leads up to another one of the site's nooks and crannies - a decked terrace high above the rear of the property that makes the most of the morning sun. The platform that the couple built for the terrace is at the bottom of a tree-lined walkway to the 50 acres of Coillte woodland that sits behind their home.

"We have our own gateway to the forest, which has loads of walking trails," Helen says. "The muddier it is, the more kids love walking there. It's like a really large back garden."

Expand Close Helen Irish with her family / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Helen Irish with her family

By moving all the living quarters to the new extension, the original two-storey barn to the front now houses three bedrooms, two of which are ensuite. What was once a living room is now a master bedroom. A fireplace in the room was sealed off and used as a frame for bespoke built-in cedarwood drawers.

The ensuite that adjoins the master incorporates the original window that the barn owl reputedly used to access the barn.

After a labour of love spanning a quarter of a century, Helen is now selling up because she and Andrew plan on moving to a larger hillside house in Ashford that has enough room for a new business they are starting.

Virtual viewings of The Owl Barn can be arranged by appointment.

Indo Property