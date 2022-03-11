Park life on the doorstep at revamped 1970s semi in D16

26 Pine Valley Grove, Grange Road, Dublin 16 €775k

At twice the size of an average three-bed semi, there’s nothing average about No26 Pine Valley Grove.

Having started life as one of around 300 four-bedroom houses built within Rathfarnham’s Pine Valley estate in the 1970s, the property has since been extended and updated to make the most of every inch of its 2,072 sq ft floor area.

The current owners combined two previously existing bedrooms into a spacious (252 sq ft) main bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite shower room.

There are two further bedrooms and a family bathroom off the landing. Above that, a converted attic is now a sizeable room with ensuite bathroom and under-eaves storage.

On the ground floor, the garage was converted to make space for a playroom/home office to the front and a utility and guest WC to the rear. Off the main entrance hall is a living room with doors that fold right back to lead into the dining area.

Following a recent extension, the rear of the house is now an entirely open-plan living space that’s clearly the hub of this home.

There’s a fitted kitchen with breakfast bar, a roomy dining area and a family room with windows, two Velux windows and glazed patio doors that open out to the back garden with a paved patio, lawn, shrubs and a mature silver spruce tree. A cobblelock driveway to the front provides off-street parking for two cars.

Set around a central green recreation area, Pine Valley has an active residents’ association, which organises family fun days, fundraising concerts and other community events.

The house is across the road from Marlay Park, a few minutes’ drive from Nutgrove and Dundrum shopping centres and within catchment of a host of sought-after schools. No26 Pine Valley Grove is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald Templeogue: (01) 495 1111 seeking €775,000.