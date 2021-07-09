Our neighbours put a water feature in their back garden during the Covid lockdown. It’s a pond with a pump fountain. It has flooded on two occasions, both times leaking under the fence through to our garden. The first time they laughed it off; the second time they did apologise but didn’t offer to do anything even after I mentioned some of our patio tiles are now loose as a result. Can I legally ask them to switch it off or remove it? It may seem minor, but we are concerned it could leak further through to the house perhaps.

This is obviously very difficult for you and I know from this column that neighbourly disputes can often escalate quite quickly, but it seems to me you have already been very patient so may well end up taking this further than you might have liked.

I asked lawyer Susan Cosgrove of Cosgrove Gaynard Solicitors for her advice.

“First and foremost we would always recommend that you try to resolve the matter with a neighbour”, she says. “It avoids costly legal proceedings for both parties but also avoids having a difficult relationship existing into the future. However sometimes this is not possible for a number of reasons and so the legal route is then the only way forward.

In terms of legal options, proceedings can be instituted to recover damages caused to your property due to your neighbour’s nuisance and potentially also, negligence. Of perhaps more interest to you is the fact that Injunctive relief is also available. An injunction is essentially a court order which would force your neighbour to rectify the issue so that it does not happen again”.

It might be a good idea to firstly, try again, outlining clearly your displeasure and explaining what remedy you wish for (not just an apology). Then they cannot be under any illusion, if you need to take it further.

I had a bad experience with a bank in the past after they screwed up my credit rating a couple of years ago by saying I hadn’t paid off a loan when I had (that has been sorted now), but I’ve decided now that I want a mortgage. I’m really sick and tired of them; there’s no guarantee my loan won’t be sold to a vulture fund, and they could up and leave the business. I am a credit union member, but I’m in a small town and they don’t do mortgages. Are there other options?

The first thing I would do is get a copy of your credit record so you can see exactly what information banks and other lenders can actually see about you.

It is free of charge from www.centralcreditregister.ie and any lender who gives a loan of more than €2,000 must check it, but data is there for loans as small as €500. If you find that there is still an outstanding debt which you have paid, you can have it amended and in any event can add a short narrative to your record if you wish to.

When it comes to a lender, I can sense your frustration. There are more non-bank lenders but the best ‘revenge’ may well be to take the lowest interest rate you can find and lock in.

Whether or not a loan is subsequently sold on is largely irrelevant also, as KBC and Ulster Bank customers (and Dankse and others before them) have discovered; if you are making your repayments in full, the initial contract must be honoured and even if not, all lenders must abide by the Mortgage Arrears Resolution Process which gives some of the best protection to borrowers in the EU.

That said, if you still want to give your business elsewhere you can of course look toward credit unions.

Although not all provide mortgages yet, a spokesperson for the Irish League of Credit Unions told me that credit unions exist within a ‘common bond’, normally geographically determined by a member’s home or workplace address or by profession (e.g. teachers, gardai etc).

A good example of these are the SAVVI or Heritage groups of businesses.

Because the central bank insists, rightly, on very tight restrictions around mortgage lending, credit unions must prove they have the expertise and reserves to compete fairly for customers.

The common bond effectively permits you to be a member of more than one credit union, other than just your local town.

As a result, because many of the larger units in bigger towns or cities are indeed equipped to sell mortgages, and are doing so with increasing penetration in the market, your own one can pass you up the chain, so to speak.

I’d try again, ask to speak to the manager, but in addition, why not approach a mortgage broker whose job it is to consider the entire market for you and who can refer you to non-bank lenders also.



Email your questions to siryan@independent.ie