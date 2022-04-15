Our father needs nursing home care and our mother is still living in the family home: what are our options under the Fair Deal scheme?

Our family is trying to calculate the best way to progress with our father’s care as we are now agreed he requires a nursing home.

Our mother still lives in the family home and is on a State pension, while my father receives a small amount (about €12,000 p.a.) from a work pension. They are both 79.

If he goes into a nursing home what will happen the house? My mother is extremely worried it will be sold from under her, although we have explained that this will not happen (we don’t think!).

While we could probably afford to pay privately it would be a huge burden on us. What is your advice?

This is an issue many families grapple with, often at an already stressful and distressing time. There are companies out there who, for a fee, can run these calculations for you and complete the application if Fair Deal is considered the best option, but it is something you can do quite easily yourself.

The first thing is to apply for Fair Deal. Because it takes some weeks (or months) to arrange, you have no obligation to take it up once approved, so there’s no harm is going forward. The first step is is a Needs Based Assessment (a doctor or social worker will need to complete a form saying your father needs residential care as he, even with family and community supports, is unable to continue living in his home).

Once this is in place, a Financial Assessment is done to calculate his contribution toward his care. Anything over the amount agreed is paid by the State in a nursing home of your choice (as long as it has Fair Deal beds available).

The assessment is two-fold and given your mother is still at home, 40pc of their joint annual income is charged. Separately 3.75pc each year is billed against their assets.

This includes savings (although the first €36,000 is exempted), land, property etc, and the family home, but reassure your mother that it will not be sold.

The debt can either be settled each year, or deferred by way of a loan scheme until after your father, and your mother, have passed away.

The HSE has a very comprehensive booklet on it all (google ‘Nursing Home Support Scheme’, ‘HSE’ to find it).

If you pay privately the fees are fully allowable against the tax of the payer. It is unlikely your mother earns enough to be in the tax net so an adult child(ren) often pays, especially if they are on the higher tax rate.

I didn’t file a local property tax return as I was advised by a family member that it was not necessary in my circumstances. I was very ill with Covid in 2020 and moved abroad for treatment and recuperation and have remained in Europe.

I bought my house new in Ireland in 2013 and did not have to complete a return as I was exempt. The house had been briefly let, but is now vacant and I am deciding whether to sell up and remain abroad or come home.

However, on reading the Irish Independent online, it would appear that I ought to have completed the form even though the property was vacant. Can you clarify my responsibilities?

You are correct — a return must be filed, although there may be a case made to avoid paying the tax.

Although properties purchased new between 1 January 2013 and 31 October 2021 were exempt from paying LPT until the new valuation date (November 2021), all properties, with very few exceptions are included now.

The fact that the property is (a) vacant and (b) that you live abroad makes no difference. I would make a return as soon as possible to avoid penalties and interest which may accrue. In any event you will not be able to sell the house until this is done as you are required to obtain a certificate before a sale completes.

The only vacant properties which do not need to comply with LPT rules are those considered uninhabitable. This is taken to mean virtually derelict, rather than merely unoccupied.

There is a derogation for properties vacated by owners due to illness, where you have not lived there for at least 12 months due to long-term physical or mental illness, but if empty for less than 12 months, your doctor must confirm that you are unlikely to return to the property.

In any event, the exception only applies up to 2022 if the property was not occupied by anybody else, which does not seem to be the case with you as you indicate it had been let.

For this year, however, the exemption applies if someone else who is not a joint owner lives in the property (e.g. a tenant or friend). I don’t know enough about the nature of your illness, nor whether your move abroad was directly required by it, but it is worth calling Revenue to check on (01) 738 3626.

There are also deferral options for certain people who are on very low incomes depending on whether or not you have a mortgage, so ask them that even if the illness exemption fails.

