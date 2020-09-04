Original thoroughbred painting chasing €90k

Mane attraction: A painting of the The Byerley Turk, Held By A Syrian Groom by Thomas Spencer is estimated to fetch between €67,000 and €90,000 at Sotheby's Irish Art Sale in London on September 9

A portrait of one of the three great-granddaddies of all thoroughbred racehorses is coming up for auction at Sotheby's annual Irish Art Sale in London on September 9. The painting, The Byerley Turk, Held By A Syrian Groom (Lot 27: est €67,000 to €90,000) is attributed to Thomas Spencer, a British artist who was active between 1730 and 1763.

It comes from the collection of Sir Michael Smurfit and used to hang on the wall of the Byerley Turk Restaurant at the K Club, Co Kildare. It is by no means the finest or most valuable painting in the sale, which includes dazzling works by Jack B Yeats, Louis le Brocquy and William Orpen, but it is certainly the largest. The painting measures 221cm by 305cm.

The Byerley Turk (c. 1678-1703) was a dark horse. It's commonly accepted that he is one of the foundation sires from which all racehorses are descended. The others are the Godolphin Barb (1724-1753) and the Darley Arabian (foaled c.1700). Not much is known about his early years, but his biographer, Jeremy James, tells the story of his foaling in the Balkans, his career as a war horse with the Ottoman cavalry, and his capture by the English at the Siege of Buda in Hungary in 1688.

The following year, the Byerley Turk arrived in Ireland. He came as the mount of Captain Robert Byerley of the Sixth Dragoon Guards under King William III of Orange. In March 1690, he won an impromptu race in Downpatrick and went on to carry his rider safely through the Battle of the Boyne, the Battle of Aughrim, the Sieges of Limerick, and the second siege of Athlone. By this stage, the Byerley Turk had become a bit of a legend. Following the Treaty of Limerick, the horse returned to England, where he spent the remainder of his life at stud.

"It's not the most brilliant of 18th century depictions of horses, and it's a little bit bashed about, but as an object, it's a magnificent thing," says Julian Gascoigne, Early British Paintings specialist at Sotheby's. "It's weakness is in its condition, it's been retouched over the years and it's fairly loosely painted."

He describes the artist, Thomas Spencer, as "a disciple of James Seymour but not quite as good". The painting, going by the dates, could not have been painted from life. "Spencer was active several decades after the horse died," he says. "The artist focused on the defining attributes of the horse - bay colouring with dark legs - and painted him within the tradition of 18th century horse portraits."

If there are aspects of the horse's anatomy that don't quite add up, that's because artists of Spencer's generation had limited knowledge of how a horse was put together.

"It would be another couple of decades before George Stubbs came along. He dissected horses and studied their anatomy," Gascoigne explains. The horse in the painting has both presence and character, and is broader and more muscular than a 21st century racehorse. This, as Gascoigne points out, is historically accurate. The racehorses that we know today have been refined by breeding for 300 years and are raced before they reach physical maturity. "Eighteenth century horses raced at a later age and over a longer distance," Gascoigne explains. "They had more staying power."

The painting came to Ireland with John and Gertrude Hunt, antiquarians and collectors who settled in Ireland in 1940 and whose collection is on display at the Hunt Museum, Limerick. Howard Ricketts, a director at Sotheby's, recalled their home Drumleck in Howth during an interview with Hunt's biographer, Brian O'Connell, in 2008: "What they did was to go 'off-piste', buying large pictures that were unfashionable. A painting by Wootton (1682-1764) of a horse in the hall - it was life size, provenance uncertain - would have been cheap in the sale because of all those attendant problems."

The painting is now attributed to Seymour, rather than John Wootton, whose portrait of the Byerley Turk is considered the gold standard. Both paintings include a Syrian or Turkish groom.

This, according to James' biography of the horse, was a real person who travelled with the horse from the Balkans to England, where he disappeared without a trace in 1689.

See sothebys.com

In the salerooms

Adam's

A Lalique glass tulip vase (c.1927) created some excitement when it sold for €4,200 at Adam's At Home Auction on August 23. The vase, which carried an upper estimate of €800, was 21cm high and circular in form, with a blue-toned body moulded with flower head and curling stems.

In the same sale, a George III silver samovar sold for €4,400. Showing an interesting blend of Irish and Russian tea-drinking traditions, it was made in Dublin in 1803 by Robert Breading. A George III serpentine brass fire grate (c.1790) also performed well, exceeding its upper estimate of €1,200 to sell for €3,200. A Chinese carved wood model of a 62cm long hunting dog, Qing Dynasty (1644-1912), with an upper estimate of €1,200, sold for €2,300. Such pieces are notoriously hard to put a price on.

See adams.ie.

Gormley's

Andy Warhol achieved (another) 15 minutes of fame when a limited edition screenprint, printed on wallpaper, sold at Gormley's Fine Arts online and in-house July auction for €15,800.

The print, Cow (FS II.12A), was one of around 100 signed copies. It showed a pink and purple cow in the artist's characteristic colour block style and had been estimated to sell for €11,000.

Expand Close Show me the moo-ney: Cow, a limited edition signed Andy Warhol screenprint, sold for €15,800 / Facebook

Other pieces that sold within their estimates include Neil Shawcross, To Kill A Mockingbird (€2,250); Colin Davidson, The Station (€3,150); Brian Ballard, Poppies In Jug (€2,000); and Charles McAuley, Potato Planting (€2,250). The next online sale at Gormley's auctions takes place on September 23.

See gormleysauctions.com.

City Auction Rooms

The auctioneers at City Auction Rooms in Waterford reported a steady market for antique furniture at their auction on August 24. A 10-door bookcase in antique pine sold for €4,000; an antique mahogany four-door breakfront bookcase for €2,600; and a brass bound military chest for €1,000. An Iranian Heriz rug (330cm x 235cm) sold for €1,900 and a four-drawer side table with carved top mirror for €1,750.

The sale also included some smaller objects, the highest selling of these was a John F Kennedy commemorative coin in 22k gold, which sold for €2,500. The next sale at City Auction Rooms is a small pub auction will take place on September 9, followed by a mid-autumn rug, glass and book sale.

See antiquesireland.ie.

