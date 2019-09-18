Open house: Are we a nation of snoopers?

The person in question had the grace to look mortified at being caught pawing at strangers' dresses and quickly and wordlessly beat a retreat. She could be seen scampering across the street less than a minute later.

Mulvaney, now an estate agent with Coldwell Banker, knew straight away that the middle-aged lady was not at the property with a view to buying. She had simply turned up in order to nose around.

"She was a classic tyre-kicker," Mulvaney says, "and there are lots like her."

Tyre-kicker is the term applied in the industry to those people who turn up at property viewings - especially when luxurious second-hand homes are for sale - and have no intention of purchasing. And some tyre-kickers have been known to visit house after house.

As the name suggests, it originated in the car industry - and sales people in the motor trade are well used to the types who turn up at swish showrooms, making their way from one car to the next, occasionally asking a pertinent question and, on the odd occasion, taking the car for a test drive. But then, once they've made their polite goodbyes, they never, ever darken the dealer's door again. And, if they gave their correct phone number, they never return the salesman's call.

Psychologist Sam Gosling says homes grant us access to people’s private lives

"I think it's a very Irish thing," Mulvaney says of the property tyre-kickers. "The Irish are obsessed with property. They want to have a look at the house and they also want to see what the interiors are like, what work has been done." And it's one of the reasons why the now annual Open House day is so popular with a nation who have made Room to Improve one of the most popular home-grown shows.

"I'm thinking of one house I put on open view," Mulvaney says. "It was just stunning. I had 30 parties through the door and I could tell that a lot of them weren't interested in buying. Being a local agent and knowing buyers and sellers, I could see that some of them had recently bought property and they obviously weren't buying again - they were just there to get ideas for their own homes. And I can understand that because, when I think of one really prestigious Dublin 3 street that I look after, no two houses or interiors are the same."

There's also nosiness, she believes. "There was another property put on the market recently and the next-door neighbour, who I knew, told me he had seen three of the neighbours going into the house. They weren't there to buy or to get ideas for their interiors. They were simply going to nose around and they're different from the other tyre-kickers: they just want to see how their neighbours live."

The tyre-kickers with an interiors fixation take their 'work' so seriously they try to capture everything on their smartphone camera, although Mulvaney says she puts a stop to that behaviour when she realises they're not serious about a purchase. "I tell them I can email hi-res images to them, but it's their own photos that they want."

And, it can get uncomfortable at times. "I remember a girl I know being photographed without her knowledge. She was an agent and a very young, pretty thing and then she realised the guy was taking photos of her which was very disturbing."

Another agent who used to organise open viewings in the past also came across unscrupulous behaviour. "We had situations where stuff was stolen," she says, "the likes of toiletries and cosmetics. We'd have to tell vendors to make sure that nothing of value was left out.

"There were a lot of open viewings in the 1990s and early 2000s and at the height of the market you might have up to 150 people turning up for a two-hour viewing on a Saturday afternoon. It became ridiculous and really annoying for those people who were genuinely interested in viewing the property. They simply couldn't see it properly."

Now, she says, there are fewer open viewings for second-hand houses. "It's mainly because it was hard to hold onto staff, so now viewings are by appointment on Saturday mornings. They at least have the rest of the weekend off."

But, she says, some of the more serious tyre-kickers go to the trouble of viewing certain properties by appointment. "It's rare, but it does happen - you have to take people at their word."

Tyre-kickers are still a common sight at the show-houses of new developments. An agent working for one of Ireland's largest property companies says there's a thirty-something couple he affectionately dubs 'The Noseys' who turn up at each new launch. "They act like they're only meeting me for the first time and yet I've probably seen them a dozen times over the past couple of years. I don't let on. They're not doing any harm - they take the brochure every time and that's the last I hear from them until the next place," he says.

But not all tyre-kickers are as well behaved, he adds. "I've seen people who have broken stuff as they traipsed through show-houses - stuff that has to be replaced. I'd one guy who took a mirror down from the living room wall a few weeks ago. He said his girlfriend wanted to see the name of the manufacturer. He didn't even replace it on the wall - he just plonked it on the sofa. I had to bite my tongue because I felt so annoyed about it."

English psychologist Sam Gosling is an expert on how we interact with our space around us and his book, Snoop: What Your Stuff Says About You, looks at the phenomenon of tyre-kicking and much more.

"For thousands of years, other people have presented us with the biggest opportunities and the biggest threats," he says, speaking to the Irish Independent from a psychology conference in Colombia. "We are looking for information about other people and how to improve our people-reading skills wherever we can and we've always done that. And our things - our homes and what's in them - are good indicators of what we value.

"Status is very important to people and their homes are particularly rich sources of information about what they're like. If I was to meet with you for half an hour, I'd only have half an hour to figure out behaviour, what drives you. But if I look at your space, I can tell so much more. It's essentially accumulating evidence of your behaviour - what I call behavioural residue - and I think we all can pick up on this at some level.

"We're particularly interested in private lives," he adds. "We all see people on the streets all the time, but we want to know what's going on behind closed doors."

"I have a confession to make. I love snooping around other people's homes. I should probably qualify that in case any friends are reading this and plan to permanently block all future invitations: I snoop for professional reasons.

If I'm doing an interview in a celebrity's house I will take as much of it in as possible because so much can be gleaned from what they put out on display, how tidy or otherwise their place is, even what brands they have in their presses.

Their toilets are wonderful repositories of information. Does the millionaire in question make do with the non-quilted variety of toilet paper? Do they have any reading material in there? Have the towels been liberated from hotel rooms?

Years ago, I interviewed a very famous DJ in the plush English mansion he shared with his almost-as-famous wife. They'd been having trouble, according to the tabloids and sure enough, there seemed to be little sign of any female presence in the house. The celeb admitted that they were living apart - but pleaded with me not to publish that information.

And in the large house of a household name Irish pop star, I couldn't help but notice framed photos of himself and his former bandmates on the walls of his study and a gold disc of one of his band's album in the guest toilet. When I asked him what was on his Bang & Olufsen multi-CD player, he pressed play on CD and he went bright red as his own music boomed through the speakers. He admitted that he had spent a lot of time listening to his own work in advance of a future tour. The only problem was he didn't go on the road again for a further two years."

‘I love nosying in people’s homes’

“I have a confession to make. I love snooping around other people’s homes. I should probably qualify that in case any friends are reading this and plan to permanently block all future invitations: I snoop for professional reasons.

If I’m doing an interview in a celebrity’s house I will take as much of it in as possible because so much can be gleaned from what they put out on display, how tidy or otherwise their place is, even what brands they have in their presses.

Their toilets are wonderful repositories of information. Does the millionaire in question make do with the non-quilted variety of toilet paper? Do they have any reading material in there? Have the towels been liberated from hotel rooms?

Years ago, I interviewed a very famous DJ in the plush English mansion he shared with his almost-as-famous wife. They’d been having trouble, according to the tabloids and sure enough, there seemed to be little sign of any female presence in the house. The celeb admitted that they were living apart — but pleaded with me not to publish that information.

And in the large house of a household name Irish pop star, I couldn’t help but notice framed photos of himself and his former bandmates on the walls of his study and a gold disc of one of his band’s album in the guest toilet. When I asked him what was on his Bang & Olufsen multi-CD player, he pressed play on CD and he went bright red as his own music boomed through the speakers. He admitted that he had spent a lot of time listening to his own work in advance of a future tour. The only problem was he didn’t go on the road again for a further two years.”

Irish Independent