One-bed wonders of art

Open-plan living: The reception and kitchen area at Third Avenue which leads to the front door and the staircase to the bedroom above

If you're buying a home on an entry level budget, a one-bedroom apartment in a modern block may seem like the obvious way to go. Low maintenance, single level, close to everything and generally cheaper than a house. But what if you could secure a city pad with your own front door, sans management fees, for the same money?

One-bed period houses not only offer buckets of character, but can positively glow when reimagined by someone with creative flair. This week two wonderful one beds are on the market, each with very distinct personalities thanks to owners, who are all professional working artists.

When Cork native Michael McCarthy was poised to take his first step on to the Dublin property ladder in 2005, he knew that the swish developments that were changing the city skyline at the time were not for him. He wanted a home that he could put his own stamp on, inside and out. So when a 'For Sale' sign on a small terraced cottage in Dublin 2 caught his eye while he was cycling to work one day, he wasted no time calling the agent.

Located off Erne Street south of the Liffey, the cottage was one of a number built for railway workers in 1885, many of whose families lived happily for decades with umpteen children in these humble dwellings. By 2005, however, Erne Terrace Rear was showing its age and looked far from the era's Celtic Tiger swagger.

Expand Close The period chimney piece and spiral staircase in the living room at No1 Erne Lane / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The period chimney piece and spiral staircase in the living room at No1 Erne Lane

"It's a Marmite house - you either love it or hate it," says Michael. "I fell in love with it the second I stepped through the door. It's brimming with character and history. You can feel it."

"I had the front sandblasted to expose the beauty of the original brickwork," Michael recalls. "A previous owner had installed PVC windows, so I replaced those with double-glazed windows with wooden sash frames and replaced the front metal door with a teak wooden one.

"A few years ago I had the chimney relined and the craftsman who did it pointed out that the fireplace surrounds, which look black, actually have a red tinge to them. He identified the material as a dark red slate from a quarry in Wales."

The front door opens into the living room and on to a modern kitchen/diner that leads out to a small, enclosed patio. A spiral staircase runs to the upstairs bedroom and bathroom. Inside the walls are decorated with artworks by Michael's wife, the award-winning illustrator Paula McGloin (she who recently designed Tipperary Crystal's iconic and much loved 'Birdy' collection).

"One of the best things about living here is the proximity to the amenities and heritage of the city," says Sligo native Paula. "We loved going for Sunday walks looking at the Victorian and Georgian architecture in the area. The National Gallery is a few minutes' walk away, as is Trinity College. Down at the docks, you can sit and eat outside at BrewDog, and Mamma Mia on Grafton Street serves the best pizza ever."

With remote working now being a long-term option for many, Michael and Paula have decided to quit the city to relocate to his hometown of Clonakilty.

Expand Close The exterior at Third Avenue / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The exterior at Third Avenue

"This is a quiet street with a strong community spirit and we'll miss our neighbours greatly," says Michael. Now the house is for sale through Owen Reilly seeking €350,000.

Across the river in D1, 54 Third Avenue is a city centre artisan cottage that belies its New York sounding address (there's a First Avenue and Second Avenue here too). Located off Seville Place next to the IFSC, the property utilises every inch of its 450 sq ft of space, from front door to the colourful back patio.

Unlike many one-bed city houses which open straight into the main living space, this one has an internal partition door between the hallway and living room, and a glass wall panel going upstairs.

The owner is Rercy Flood, well-known illustrator, art restorer and owner of The Vintage Poster Company. Rercy bought the property in 2017 as an investment, it had already been restored by a builder who so impressed her with his optimisation of space and use of quality materials that she has since engaged him to do work on her primary family home. "He used high-grade laminate flooring, boosted natural light and installed a bespoke kitchen," she says. "There's been no wear and tear since I bought the house, which I rented on Airbnb and it was a base for family and friends, but there's been no long-term tenant.

"Unlike most apartments, this property has two levels and having a master bedroom upstairs gives you the feeling that you have a different space, a proper boudoir, where you can retire to."

Two steps from the entrance hall lead down to a contemporary, open-plan living room, kitchen and diner, with a utility room and family bathroom at the back. Walls are adorned with art prints from the owner's own Vintage Poster Company. Upstairs is a full-sized double bedroom with built-in wardrobe and eaves storage, there's a colourful patio suntrap for summer. Sherry FitzGerald is asking €275,000.

Expand Close Cleaned brick and sash windows of No1 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cleaned brick and sash windows of No1

Indo Property