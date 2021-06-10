4 Faulkner’s Terrace, Dublin 8 Felicity Fox Estate Agents (01) 6334431

From the outside this cute cottage next to the site of the new National Children’s Hospital in Kilmainham may look like a small artisan dwelling, but inside it’s big on space, with a rear extension that has almost doubled its original size to 1,153 sq ft. Roof windows flood light into what were once dark, poky rooms, which now include one bedroom, a home office, kitchen/diner, living room and guest room. Outside, there’s an 82-foot long back garden, a rarity in houses so close to the city. The Phoenix Park is nearby doorstep and it’s a 20-minute walk to the city centre.

Expand Close 66 St David's Park, Dublin 5 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 66 St David's Park, Dublin 5

66 St David’s Park, Artane, Dublin 5

DNG Fairview (01) 8331802

The classic three-bed semi remains the most common house type in Ireland and this one in the north Dublin suburb of Artane offers the prospect of extending out back to increase its existing 1,152 sq ft of floor space and become a sizable family home. As it stands, it’s got a living room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility and guest WC on the ground floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms (one ensuite) and a family bathroom. It’s within walking distance of Beaumont Hospital and the DART station in Killester.

Expand Close Ballymacrown House, Co. Cork / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ballymacrown House, Co. Cork

Ballymacrown House, Co. Cork

Charles McCarthy Auctioneers (028) 21533

Located next to Lough Hyne nature reserve in West Cork, this detached house spans 2,700 sq ft and comes with half an acre of landscaped gardens. Accommodation includes a kitchen/diner, utility, laundry room, living room, sunroom and five bedrooms (all ensuite). Built in 1997, it features double-glazed windows, a pressurised water system, floored attic with roof lights and a C3 BER. Outside there’s a wooden deck, stone-built pizza oven and a detached garage. It’s 2km from the ferry port of Baltimore, a 15-minute drive to Skibbereen and 90 minutes to Cork Airport.

Expand Close Clogher, Cappamore, Co. Limerick / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Clogher, Cappamore, Co. Limerick

Clogher, Cappamore, Co. Limerick

RE/MAX Professional Partners (061) 315885

In the north-east Limerick town of Cappamore, €400,000 gets you this six-bedroom, three-storey house set behind electric gates on an acre of land. Built in 2008, it’s spread over 3,498 sq ft, with a grand entrance hall that wouldn’t look out of place in a boutique hotel. There are two living rooms, a bathroom, kitchen and utility with WC on the ground floor. Upstairs are four double bedrooms – two ensuite (the main also with a walk-in wardrobe) and two sharing a Jack and Jill bathroom. There are two double bedrooms on the third floor (one ensuite). It’s a 20-minute drive to Limerick City and half an hour to Tipperary Town.