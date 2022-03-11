On the Market – One-bed homes in south Dublin

15 Haddington Square, Beggar’s Bush, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 €410k Lisney Leeson Street (01) 662 4511

There’s no beating around the bush in assessing the period character of this private residential development, thanks to its setting behind the original cut stone granite walls of the Beggars Bush Army Barracks, built in 1827.

No15 is an own-door cottage with 484 sq ft of living space including a double bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and a sitting room with double doors leading out to a private patio within landscaped communal gardens.

Beggars Bush is a few minutes’ walk from several local landmarks such as the Aviva Stadium, RDS, Lotts & Co grocery store, the Bord Gais Energy Theatre and the DART station at Grand Canal Dock.

9 William Beckett House, Pembroke Row, Dublin 2

9 William Beckett House, Pembroke Row, Dublin 2

9 William Beckett House, Pembroke Row, Dublin 2

€495k Knight Frank (01) 634 2466

This modern apartment block off Pembroke Road is a stone’s throw from Lower Baggot Street. No9 is a 592 sq ft first floor apartment with a storage room, bathroom, double bedroom, kitchen, living/dining room and a good-sized balcony.

Said to be named after the father of playwright Samuel Beckett, William Beckett House is close to the eateries along the Grand Canal and the Mespil Road Farmer’s Market, so gourmands won’t be waiting for good food. While it comes with an allocated underground parking space, St Stephen’s Green, Grafton Street, Temple Bar and Trinity College are a 15-minute walk away.

153 Parkgate Place, Parkgate Street, Dublin 8

153 Parkgate Place, Parkgate Street, Dublin 8

153 Parkgate Place, Parkgate Street, Dublin 8

€245k Kelly Bradshaw Dalton (01) 804 0500

This top-floor apartment set within a mixed-use office and residential development overlooks the Liffey. Spanning 495 sq ft, it’s got a kitchen, bathroom, double bedroom and an open-plan living/dining room looking out on to the communal gardens below.

As its name implies, No153 Parkgate Place is right beside Phoenix Park with its acres of walking and cycling routes, playgrounds, picnic areas and Dublin Zoo. With Heuston Station four minutes’ walk away and a Luas stop nearby, you can be in O’Connell Street in zip time, or walk there in less than half an hour. The hipster havens of Stoneybatter, Smithfield and Kilmainham villages are all nearby.

40 Frankfort Court, Rathgar, Dublin 6

40 Frankfort Court, Rathgar, Dublin 6

40 Frankfort Court, Rathgar, Dublin 6

€295k Lisney Ranelagh (01) 662 4511

Sought after by professionals and local downsizers looking to live in the upmarket suburb of Rathgar, Frankfort Court is a private residential complex five minutes’ walk from the village centre.

No40 is a 453 sq ft ground floor apartment with a double bedroom, bathroom and open-plan kitchen/dining/living room with a bay window overlooking well-maintained communal gardens. It comes with a designated parking spot and visitor parking is accessed via a secure barrier system.

Nearby bus and Luas stops will take you to the city centre, UCD, Nutgrove and Dundrum shopping centres in 10-15 minutes.