On the market – four waterfront apartments in Dublin city

7 The Locks, Charlotte Quay Dock, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 4 €530k Owen Reilly (01) 677 7100

This is the eye-watering view you wake up to every morning in No7 The Locks, an apartment block in a key location overlooking the Grand Canal in the heart of the city centre.

The second floor apartment has an open-plan living/dining room with a wall of windows making the most of those views. A door from here leads out to the balcony, also accessed by one of two bedrooms (one ensuite). There’s a main bathroom, galley kitchen and an underground parking space – not that you’d need to drive far for entertainment with Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and a host of bars and restaurants all nearby

Expand Close 605 Longboat Quay North, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 605 Longboat Quay North, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2

605 Longboat Quay North, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2

€520k Owen Reilly (01) 677 7100

Longboat Quay is a prime development in the docklands, much favoured by employees in Google, Facebook, Accenture and other corporate giants who have based their European headquarters in the area.

No605 on the fifth floor has a living/dining room with floor-to-ceiling glazing and a sliding door opening on to a balcony looking out over the Liffey towards the Central Bank, Convention Centre and passing ships. If the views from here are not quite lofty enough, residents have access to a communal rooftop garden. The 860 sq ft apartment has two bedrooms (one ensuite), a main bathroom and a storage area. It also has an underground parking space.

Expand Close No7, Block 4, Clarion Quay, IFSC, Dublin 1 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp No7, Block 4, Clarion Quay, IFSC, Dublin 1

No7, Block 4, Clarion Quay, IFSC, Dublin 1

€375k Sherry FitzGerald City Centre (01) 643 1400

Positioned in the International Financial Services Centre, this fourth floor apartment in Clarion Quay adds up to a smart investment, with a perfectly balanced location just north of the Liffey, while the nearby Samuel Beckett Bridge provides an easy link to the South Docklands.

The showstopper in Apartment 7, Block 4 is a kitchen/dining/living room with dual aspect floor-to-ceiling windows opening on to a balcony where you can sit and listen to the Liffey lapping below. It also has two bedrooms (one ensuite), a main bathroom and storage areas. The property comes with a designated parking spot for those who need to drive further afield.

Expand Close 267 The Asgard, Custom House Harbour, George's Dock, Dublin 1 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 267 The Asgard, Custom House Harbour, George's Dock, Dublin 1

267 The Asgard, Custom House Harbour, Georges Dock, Dublin 1

€375k Sherry FitzGerald City Centre (01) 643 1400

The Asgard is one of seven apartment complexes in Custom House Harbour, a waterside development built in the 1990s.

Located on the third floor of this gated community, No267 spans 614 sq ft with an open-plan living/dining room, off which is a balcony overlooking the communal grounds. It has a kitchen, two bedrooms (one ensuite), a main bathroom, storage areas and a parking space.

There’s a wealth of shops, cafés and restaurants on the doorstep, while Connolly Station and Georges Dock Luas stop are within easy walking distance.