On the market – four three-beds in Dublin 12

18 Herberton Road, Drimnagh €430k Sherry FitzGerald Sundrive (01) 492 2444 Sources cannot seem to agree on where exactly you live when you live at Herberton Road. Some say Drimnagh, Google Maps says Crumlin, entries on the Property Price Register lean towards Rialto, whereas the first-edition Ordnance map will tell you you’re in Dolphin’s Barn.

The road confuses matters with its neighbourhood-straddling journey from the South Circular across the Grand Canal to Sundrive Road. At any rate, No18 is at the southern end of it, in a community of mid-20th-century semi-detached houses.

It’s 1,045 sq ft with the three bedroom upstairs. The ground floor has a front living room and an L-shaped rear kitchen with French doors to a lawned garden. The house is in good condition but could do with updating.



123 Drimnagh Road, Walkinstown

123 Drimnagh Road, Walkinstown

€450k Castle Estate Agents (01) 490 0700

Dublin city council granted planning permission in June of this year to demolish a garage and conservatory at the end of the back garden of No123 Drimnagh Road and replace it with a mews house, with an entrance at Hughes Lane.

If a new owner goes ahead, the new building will obviously shorten the existing garden, which faces south and has a lawn and flower border. There’s a lawned front garden as well.

The house itself needs refurbishment in any case, although it has reasonable bones. There are two reception rooms linked by double doors on the ground floor, as well as a kitchen with a sunroom off. The first floor has the three bedrooms – two doubles and a single.

266 Sundrive Road, Crumlin

266 Sundrive Road, Crumlin

€430k Sherry FitzGerald Sundrive (01) 492 2444

The back garden of No266 Sundrive Road faces southwest – a lucky orientation that’s been rather wasted here, as it’s made over almost entirely to lawn and patio, with paving stones leading to a shed.

A new owner might also want to put in wider access to the garden, which at present is reached from a single door in the kitchen/ dining room. This room is open-plan to a family room with a stove in the fireplace, and separately there’s a front-facing living room with a bay window and original tiled fireplace.

The first floor has two double bedrooms with original fireplaces and one single used as a study.

304 Kildare Road, Crumlin

304 Kildare Road, Crumlin

€249,950k David Ross Estate Agents (01) 456 2484

It’s about a four-minute cycle from No304 Kildare Road down to Eamonn Ceannt Park, site of Sundrive Velodrome since the 1950s. The park also has playing fields, tennis courts, an athletic track and a playground.

Refurbishment work is needed at No304 Kildare Road, including an effort to improve the F energy rating, but it has already been extended. The three bedrooms are upstairs – two doubles and a single. The ground floor has a living room to the front and the fitted kitchen at the back.

The front garden faces south and is paved for off-street parking. Bus route 150 to the city centre has stops outside on Kildare Road.

