On the market – four three-bed semis in Kildare

21 Corran Árd, Athy €255k Sherry FitzGerald McDermott Athy (059) 863 2797

Located 50 miles from the capital, the town of Athy is proving more popular than ever as the Dublin commuter belt continues to widen.

And when a property here comes with a separate home office, it’s the icing on the cake for those who plan to remain working from home for at least some days of every week.

Positioned at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Corran Árd estate, No21 has a living room, kitchen/diner and guest WC on the ground floor, plus three bedrooms (one ensuite) and a family bathroom upstairs. The paved back garden features a block-built construction with electricity, skylights and laminate floor, making it an ideal office or artist’s studio.

Expand Close 56 Curragh Finn, Kildare town / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 56 Curragh Finn, Kildare town

56 Curragh Finn, Kildare town

€275k AMOVE (045) 542 141

Dating back to the 5th century, Kildare is one of the oldest towns in Ireland and today, with rugby and football clubs, cycling paths, schools, a vibrant town centre and the outlet shops of nearby Kildare Village, it is also one of the liveliest.

Built in 2001 and named after the county’s famous racecourse, No 56 Curragh Finn has recently been galloping through the refurbishment stakes, with new fittings, LED lighting, insulation and a gas boiler installed last year.

Accommodation includes three bedrooms (one ensuite), a family bathroom, living room, guest WC, utility room and a kitchen/diner with French doors to a landscaped back garden.

Expand Close 6 Oak Glade, Naas / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 6 Oak Glade, Naas

6 Oak Glade, Naas

€355k Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly (045) 866 466

Keen golfers teeing up offers for this part-redbrick house in Naas won’t have far to go to practise their swing, as it’s less than a mile from Craddockstown Golf Club.

Built in 2000, No6 Oak Glade has a living room to the front, with double doors opening on to a modern kitchen//diner with French doors leading out to a patio and good-sized back garden.

There’s also a guest WC on this floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms, one ensuite, and a main bathroom. It’s within walking distance of the town centre, which has a good range of shops, bars and restaurants, while the area is well served by schools.

Expand Close 17 The Crescent, Curragh Grange, Newbridge / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 17 The Crescent, Curragh Grange, Newbridge

17 The Crescent, Curragh Grange, Newbridge

€300k Byrne Malone Estate Agents (045) 815855

With a population of 22,742, Newbridge is the largest town in Kildare and one of the most popular with families as it’s about an hour’s drive to Dublin, and less than 10 minutes to both the Whitewater Shopping Centre and the Curragh Plains and racecourse.

Located a short walk from the town centre, No17 The Crescent, Curragh Grange has a living room, guest WC and kitchen/diner with doors leading out to a pristine back garden set out in lawn with a paved patio, curved gravel pathway and planted borders.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, two sharing a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, and a family bathroom.