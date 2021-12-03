On the market – four protected properties

Roseville, Skerries Road, Lusk, Co Dublin €200k Sherry FitzGerald Cumisky Kelly (01) 841 3000

According to the selling agents, there has been “unprecedented” interest in this pre-Famine thatched cottage, even though a new owner will have to get planning permission for a sewage system.

It needs total refurbishment inside too but there’s plenty of room to extend it (bearing in mind its protected status) as it’s on 0.34 of an acre of grounds stretching out the back. As it stands it’s 581 sq ft with a living room, kitchen, and two bedrooms, all in a fairly dilapidated state. There’s water and electricity on site already.

It’s a little over a kilometre north of Lusk and ten minutes’ drive from the M1 (Junction 4).

Expand Close Gainevale House, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gainevale House, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath

Gainevale House, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath

€650k Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt (044) 934 0000

Going by its old name of Rivervale, this glebe house just outside Multyfarnham is mentioned in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage as “a good quality late Georgian house… in a pleasant location close to the river Gaine”.

It was built about 1820 and later extended, and it’s on three-quarters of an acre including a string of workshops and some fine old trees that are probably even older. Inside there are three main reception rooms – a drawing room and a dining room with restored wood floors, plus a living room with exposed stone walls – along with the kitchen.

There are eight bedrooms in all (four en-suite) and there’s a basement with a wine cellar and utility.

Expand Close Glena Ville, 1 Glena Terrace, Wexford / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Glena Ville, 1 Glena Terrace, Wexford

Glena Ville, 1 Glena Terrace, Wexford

€525k Kehoe (053) 914 4393

The mould-breaking Mary O’Connor was a property developer who built numerous fashionable Victorian terraces in Wexford town in the late 19th century.

Among them was Glena Terrace, a group of eight redbrick houses built in the 1890s for use by respectable solicitors and merchants. Glena Ville, the first house, has been a solicitor’s practice in recent times and consequently has a rather unorthodox layout. It’s 3,014 sq ft in size with the main bedroom off the hall to the front.

Behind this is a sitting room, and the kitchen is at the back with a study beyond. The first floor has three more bedrooms and a bay-windowed front living room, and there are two bedrooms and an office on the top floor.

Expand Close Rosendale, Friar Street, Thurles, Co Tipperary / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rosendale, Friar Street, Thurles, Co Tipperary

Rosendale, Friar Street, Thurles, Co Tipperary

€495k Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson (0504) 22997

Rosendale’s appraisal on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage refers to it as “an imposing feature on the streetscape” and commends the Art Nouveau details in the stained glass.

Built in the 1920s, it’s on the street that connects the town centre to the railway station. Despite the built-up setting it has a site of two-thirds of an acre, with a big lawned back garden giving vehicle access to Croke Gardens. Inside it’s 2,800 sq ft and needs some modernising.

The ground floor has four reception rooms (one now converted to an en-suite bedroom, with a kitchen and sunroom at the back. There’s a bedroom and bathroom on a half-landing and another four en-suite bedrooms upstairs.

