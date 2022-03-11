On the Market – Four properties in Co Donegal

Tromaty, Quigleys Point €280k Sherry FitzGerald Rainey (074) 912 2211

The village of Quigley’s Point is on Donegal’s Inishowen peninsula, the most northerly part of Ulster, and about 15 kilometres north of Derry city.

The village is situated on the shores of Lough Foyle, and there are good views of that disputed water from this detached dormer bungalow about a kilometre from the shore’s edge.

The house comes with a granny flat adjoining at the back, with a kitchen/ living room, bedroom and shower. Elsewhere the ground floor has a kitchen/ dining room and a sitting room with a sunroom off. There are five bedrooms and the total inside space is 2,500 sq ft, and there’s a half-acre garden including a 540 sq ft shed.



Expand Close Whitehill House, Churchill / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Whitehill House, Churchill

Whitehill House, Churchill

€175k DNG Boyce Gallagher (074) 916 8608

A firm hand (and heavy pockets) will be needed to restore this 19th-century farm house, and it’s on the county council’s record of protected structures, but there are grants available for the job. The bones are lovely, with shuttered sash windows, flagstone floors, and some magnificent fireplaces.

It’s on just under an acre (0.96) facing Lough Akibbon with mature trees and a plethora of stone outbuildings, .

The main house has a dining room and drawing room on the ground floor, with the kitchen in a lean-to extension. The first floor has three bedrooms and there’s an outside toilet. The house is located on the edge of Glenveagh National Park and about 15km from Letterkenny.

Expand Close 35 Brookfield Heights, Letterkenny / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 35 Brookfield Heights, Letterkenny

35 Brookfield Heights, Letterkenny

€229k Property Partners Paul Reynolds (074) 912 2399

The Brookfield Heights estate was built in the early to mid 2000s in the townland of Carnamogagh, a couple of kilometres from the centre of Letterkenny. As you walk into town you’ll pass both the hospital and the town park, where there’s a bowling green and playgrounds.

No35 is at the back of the estate, near an area of open farmland, and has a south-facing back garden. There are doors to the garden from the ground-floor sitting room which runs the length of the house and has an open fire. On the opposite side of the hall is a kitchen/ dining room with a utility off. There are four bedrooms (one en-suite) upstairs in a total floor area of 1,345 sq ft.

Expand Close 3 Millbrook, Rathmullan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 3 Millbrook, Rathmullan

3 Millbrook, Rathmullan

€395k Sherry FitzGerald Rainey (074) 912 2211

Rathmullan, scene of the Flight of the Earls, has a magnificent beach facing east across Lough Swilly towards the Inishowen peninsula, and in summer you can get a ferry from there across to Buncrana.

No3 Millbrook is about two kilometres from the pier and the beach. It’s located on a cul de sac with a handful of other houses, and as it’s in an elevated spot, it has good views of Lough Swilly. It’s 1,885 sq ft with five bedrooms – two upstairs with en-suites.

The first floor also has a gallery landing/ lounge. Downstairs there’s a sitting room, a dining room, kitchen and a conservatory.