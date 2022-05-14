On the market – four properties at coastal locations in Donegal, Mayo, Wexford and Meath

Glenoory, Downings, Co Donegal €450k Savills (01) 618 1300

The guts of half a million euros might seem a lot of money for a tiny, one-bedroom cottage in remotest Donegal – and one that needs work at that.

But with this you’re also getting ownership of a decent chunk (44.5 acres) of some of the most beautiful scenery to be found in the world

The land gives you 350 metres of sea frontage and also gives the house a 15-metre driveway. The cottage is said to have been built in the 1960s (although its footprint is shown on much earlier maps) and measures 820 sq ft, all on one floor.

The front door opens into a dual-aspect sitting room, with a bedroom on one side and an eat-in kitchen on the other, with a bathroom off.

Rosgalliv, Mulranny, Co Mayo

Rosgalliv, Mulranny, Co Mayo

Rosgalliv, Mulranny, Co Mayo

€385k Tuohy O’Toole (098) 28000

The north coast of Clew Bay arranges itself into almost innumerable islands and inlets.

One of these coves, formed by the estuary of the Owengarve River, lies below this three-bedroom bungalow which has been oriented southwest for the best outlook.

The finest views are from the kitchen, where there’s an oil-fired Aga and corner windows, and from the picture window in the living room, which also has sliding doors to the patio and an open fire. Elsewhere there are three bedrooms (one also with patio doors).

The internal space comes to 1,302 sq ft and it’s on 0.69 of an acre with lawns and a garage. Mulranny is about five kilometres away.



Glasscarrig Point, Ballygarrett, Co Wexford

Glasscarrig Point, Ballygarrett, Co Wexford

Glasscarrig Point, Ballygarrett, Co Wexford

€430k Quinn Property (053) 948 0000

If you drive on the old road south from Courtown to Curracloe, you’ll be following the line of the shore without being able to see it.

But you can take any left turn here and arrive, within minutes, at a bit of spectacular Wexford coast. This detached two-storey house is on one of those left turns – the one that ends at Glascarrig Point, which is a kilometre from the property.

Built in 1999, it’s C2-rated and has self-contained guest accommodation built-in, with a ground-floor bedroom and living room.

Elsewhere the ground floor has a sitting room, conservatory and kitchen, and there are four more bedrooms upstairs (one with dressing room and en-suite). The total floor area is 2,293 sq ft.

Rowlagh, Eastham Road, Bettystown, Co Meath

Rowlagh, Eastham Road, Bettystown, Co Meath

Rowlagh, Bettystown, Co Meath

€650k Shane Black Property (041) 981 0848

The people of Meath have not much more than 10km of coastline but they certainly make the most of it – as do their neighbours from Dublin. Bettystown, long a seaside resort for Dubliners, is also now a commuter town for the capital’s workers.

Rowlagh, on Eastham Road, has plenty of interior space (2,583 sq ft) and four reception rooms, so one can be spared as a home office.

There’s also a sitting room, a lounge and a games room, plus the kitchen, and four ground-floor bedrooms (one en-suite). The converted attic has two more en-suite rooms.

