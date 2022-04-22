On the market: Four period properties with lots of character in Fairview, Dublin 3

Looking for something in Dublin 3? Maybe one of these Fairview properties will catch your eye.

24 Foyle Road

€500k Kelly Bradshaw Dalton (01) 804 0500

One of a terrace of Victorian redbricks originally built for local factory workers, No24 Foyle Road has 1,025 sq ft of living space presented as a clean, blank canvas with fresh paint and solid oak flooring throughout.

Off the hallway is a front living room leading into a dining room and a kitchen to the rear, with two double bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. While the long paved back patio is crying out for colour, it has a lot more outdoor space than most period properties close to the city.

It’s a short walk to Fairview Park and DCU, and the 123 bus will get you to O’Connell Street in 10 minutes.

4 Annadale Avenue

€525k Gallagher Quigley (01) 818 3000

With a roll call of famous natives that includes the late broadcaster Larry Gogan, panto star Maureen Potter and actor Brendan Cauldwell, Fairview abounds in period properties, which like them have lots of character.

One such is 4 Annadale Avenue, with original 1880s era features, including high ceilings, coving and fireplaces, along with a recently renovated interior right out of the pages of a glossy magazine.

The impact begins in the entrance hall with its floor tiling and bold blue wall, leading on to a living room, family room, kitchen/diner, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside there’s a patio, raised beds and a herb garden.

26 Cadogan Road

€425k DNG Fairview (01) 833 1802

Built in the early 20th century, Cadogan Road is a quiet cul-de-sac of houses across the road from Fairview Park, with gardens backing on to the Tolka River. No26 has been extended to 1,012 sq ft and retains its original features including ornate plasterwork and cast-iron fireplaces.

In 2006 the house was re-plumbed, rewired, damp-proofed, re-plastered and a new central heating system installed. Accommodation includes a high-ceilinged entrance hall with feature arch, a living room, sitting room, kitchen, two bedrooms, bathroom and a courtyard style rear garden. Clontarf Dart station is a 10-minute walk away.

153 Philipsburgh Avenue

€725k Sherry FitzGerald Killester (01) 833 6555

Numbering revolutionary leader Thomas McDonagh and Irish Citizen Army captain Sean Connolly among its former residents, Philipsburgh Avenue is a 10-minute cycle to the epicentre of the 1916 Rising at the GPO in O’Connell Street.

Spanning 1,378 sq ft, No153 is ripe for a revolution of the home improvement kind by converting the attic and building on top, subject to planning.

Existing accommodation includes a living room, dining room, breakfast room and kitchen on the ground floor and three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. There’s an added bonus in the form of a 226 sq ft, insulated home office at the end of a long, west-facing back garden.