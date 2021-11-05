On the market: Four near the Phoenix Park

14 Skreen Road, Navan Road, D7

€650k DNG Phibsboro (01) 830 0989

1B (& 1A) St Vincent’s Cottages, D7

€485k Flynn & Associates (01) 821 1311

Both No1A and No1B St Vincent’s Cottage, Blackhorse Avenue, are for sale — separately — with the same agent, for the same price. They’re a recent addition to a much older terrace across the road from the Hole in the Wall pub.

They’re both the same size, at 1,011 sq ft, and both have two bedrooms (one en-suite), as well as a lounge, a kitchen, and a dining room. They both have underfloor heating and are C2-rated.

No1B (pictured) is at the western end of the terrace, next to the grounds of St Vincent’s Centre. Ashtown Luas stop is about 15 minutes’ walk away.

40 Martin’s Row, Chapelizod, D20

€450k City Homes (01) 405 9333

Martin’s Row is enfolded between the River Liffey and Phoenix Park, and No40 is also around the corner from both St Laurence’s National School and St Laurence’s Church of Ireland church, with its suitably storied churchyard. Sheridan Le Fanu’s 1863 Gothic novel, The House by the Churchyard, was set here.

No40 has three bedrooms, a living/ dining room, a lounge and a kitchen, and a bathroom as well as a shower room. It measures 1,008 sq ft in all and is in good condition, having been recently refurbished. Out the back is a 484 sq ft enclosed space that could be turned into a garden.

18A Park Villas, Castleknock, D15

€795k Sherry FitzGerald Castleknock (01) 820 1800

As it’s on a corner facing Park Villas and Peck’s Lane, No18A has two side gardens, east and west. Fingal Council this year granted permission to the current owner for a single-storey house in the east garden. This will make No18A semi-detached, although it will still have a garden facing Peck’s Lane.

You reach this garden via the conservatory, which opens from a family room right of the entrance hall. The kitchen is to the left with a garage next to that. There’s also a living room at the back with a gas-fitted fireplace.

The first floor has three bedrooms and the attic has one skylit room and a shower room. The total space is 1,983 sq ft.