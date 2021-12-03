On the market – four in Booterstown, Co Dublin

41 Seafield Crescent €695k DNG Rock Road (01) 283 2900

The houses at Seafield Crescent are in semi-detached pairs, and between each pair is a laneway leading to a garage for each house.

Many of the residents here have got planning permission either to convert their garages, or demolish them altogether and replace them with extensions. This suggests the same might be possible at No41, which at present measures 1,378 sq ft.

The house has already been extended by way of a single-storey annexe off the kitchen, with a skylight and French doors to the garden. To the front are two reception rooms, and there are three bedrooms upstairs (one en-suite), plus an attic conversion used as another bedroom.

Expand Close 33 St Helen's Road / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 33 St Helen's Road

33 St Helen’s Road

€995k Lisney Blackrock (01) 280 6820

St Helen’s Road was built in the first half of the 20th century by G&T Crampton, which brought us some of the most sought after period houses in Dublin as well as some of the best built old ‘Corpo’ stock. Renowned for quality, the 140 year old firm went into liquidation earlier this year.

The house at St Helen’s Road, like other Crampton-built homes, has stood the test of time very well.

Although No33 needs some modernising now, it has original features including high ceilings and fireplaces, and there’s a vast, 79ft garden into which it might be extended. As it stands it’s 1,539 sq ft, with two communicating reception rooms on the ground floor plus a kitchen with a Rayburn, utility and garage. The first floor has four bedrooms.

Expand Close 6A Woodbine Road / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 6A Woodbine Road

6A Woodbine Road

€725k Moovingo (01) 516 9999

According to the Property Price Register, No6A Woodbine Road last sold in 2017 for €540,000. Four years later it’s back on the market having had a serious energy upgrade (it’s now C2-rated), with insulation, a new boiler, and double glazing.

Unusually for an infill development No6A has a big back garden, some 80ft long and facing southeast. There’s a patio and lawn already but that’s about it. The rest is up to the new owner.

Inside, it’s 990 sq ft with three first-floor bedrooms. Downstairs, the kitchen is at the front and is open-plan to the dining room. At the back is a living room with sliding doors to the garden.

Expand Close 58 Fosterbrook / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 58 Fosterbrook

58 Fosterbrook

€800k Lynam Auctioneers (01) 296 5374

The Fosterbrook estate consists of a series of short cul de sacs lined with houses in the Tudor style that was so much in vogue when they were built back in the 1990s.

The estate has matured nicely in the intervening decades, with flourishing street trees and neatly tended gardens. The back garden of No58 is mainly paved, with well-established shrubbery in the flower borders.

You reach it from French doors in the open-plan family room and kitchen at the back, while to the front there’s a living room with a fireplace. The first floor had four bedrooms but one has been made over to a walk-in wardrobe, and there’s office space in the converted attic. The total floor area is 1,733 sq ft.

