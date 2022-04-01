On the market – four houses with stables and land

Roo East, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare €325k Harry Brann Auctioneers (061) 376 380

This two-storey thatched house is about two kilometres north of Ardnacrusha village (and the nearby hydroelectric power station), but it’s also only less than eight kilometres from Limerick city centre. You could cycle it, first crossing the Ardnacrusha headrace and then crossing the Shannon.

The house is little over 25 years old, having been built in 1995, and it’s on 4.18 acres with a long (250-metre) driveway, paddocks and three stables.

Inside, it’s 1,674 sq ft with four bedrooms (two en-suite), one of which has its own front access and is used as a home office. By way of reception rooms there’s an open-plan kitchen/ diner/ living room with a solid-fuel stove, and a sunroom with sliding doors to the garden.

€595k Sherry FitzGerald Radford (051) 426 161

There are five acres going with Ballyowen House, which lies on the northern outskirts of the village of Wellingtonbridge, birthplace of MEP Mick Wallace.

The house itself is 2,900 sq ft, in a single-storey and two-storey combination, with two skylit attic rooms in the single-storey part. The main first floor has two en-suite bedrooms, and there are another three bedrooms (two-ensuite) downstairs.

Elsewhere the ground floor has a dual-aspect sitting room with a marble fireplace, and an open-plan kitchen and sunroom with marble countertops, a centre island and south-facing patio doors. Outside, the equestrian set-up includes a 1,850 sq ft shed, four stables and a sand arena, as well as a garage.

€145k Sherry FitzGerald Madden (0909) 741 333

This tiny thatched cottage roughly halfway between Loughrea and Portumna dates from before the Famine (at the latest), as it’s marked on the first-edition OS map, surveyed in 1838.

It has one main living room – a kitchen and dining room with a stone fireplace, where there’s a solid-fuel range-style stove heating the house. There are two bedrooms, one each side of the main room, plus a bathroom, and it’s all in pretty good order although the BER is G.

There’s room to extend out the back or you could make something of the outbuildings, which consist of a shed and a block of four stables surrounding a yard. A 2.5-acre paddock is across from the property.

€975k Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (056) 772 1904

The detached garage next to Kiljames House is bigger than many family homes, at 1,600 sq ft, so there’s scope to convert it to separate accommodation.

As to the house itself, it’s 5,612 sq ft and expensively fitted out in Celtic Tiger style (it was built in 2001) with oak floors, marble fireplaces, and a red oil-fired Aga in the kitchen. The dining room is open-plan to the kitchen, and separately there’s a drawing room, a family room and a sun room.

One en-suite bedroom is on the ground floor and the other four bedrooms, all en-suite, are upstairs.

It’s on 10.9 acres with paddocks and stables.