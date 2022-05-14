On the market – four houses in Dublin 8

5 Ebenezer Terrace, South Circular Road €550k Mullery O’Gara (01) 255 2489

There was no scroogeing when the owners of No5 Ebenezer Terrace recently splashed out on a major renovation.

Back in 1911, William Darlington, a foreman in Guinness Brewery, lived here with his wife Mabel and their two sons.

Apart from the original wood shutters, flooring, fireplace and ceiling rose, they’d barely recognise the place today with its streamlined kitchen and open-plan living/dining room with double-glazed windows, floor-to-ceiling doors and skylights all flooding the space with light.

It’s also got two bedrooms, a bathroom and a good-sized back garden.

€295k Sherry FitzGerald Sundrive (01) 492 2444

You can immerse yourself in history, art and medicine in this cute cottage located a few minutes’ walk from Kilmainham Gaol, the Irish Museum of Modern Art and St James’s Hospital.

There’s a living room off the entrance hall and two bedrooms at the back. Stairs lead down to a dining room, kitchen and bathroom at basement level.

While in need of modernisation, its timber framed ceilings, stained glass door panels and brick fireplace bring loads of character to No44 Old Kilmainham. It’s a stone’s throw from the popular Royal Oak bar and a short cycle to the city centre.

€495k DNG Central (01) 679 4088

If you like period features, this mid-terrace Victorian redbrick is likely to tick all your boxes with its high ceilings, ornate plasterwork, original timber flooring and decorative fireplaces.

Located off Brookfield Road and the South Circular Road, No3 Adelaide Terrace has been extended to 1,012 sq ft and brought up to date with double-glazed windows and doors, sleek kitchen units and gas-fired central heating.

Accommodation includes a living room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility, two bedrooms and a bathroom. There’s on-street parking to the front and a south-facing rear courtyard with laneway access.

€595k Quillsen (01) 499 5050

There’s a bird’s eye view of the Grand Canal from the front room of this split-level redbrick with a raft of restaurants and trendy coffee shops on its doorstep.

No16 Portobello Road is a 764 sq ft cottage with 12 ft high ceilings and original coving, window shutters, sash windows and fireplaces. Spread over three floors, the living room is off the entrance hall, with two bedrooms upstairs and a kitchen and bathroom on the lower ground floor, leading out to an enclosed courtyard.

There’s a Luas stop five minutes away and, if you’re watching your FitBit, it’s 4,462 steps to O’Connell Street.