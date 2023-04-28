On the market — four homes with attic conversions

Part of a gated development of just six houses in Sandyford village, this 1994-built semi has been upgraded and extended to 1,195 sq ft, including a converted attic currently used as a fourth bedroom, with ensuite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe. On the floor below are three further bedrooms (one ensuite) and a family bathroom. At ground level there’s a living room, a kitchen/dining/living area with rooflights, island unit and folding doors opening on to a paved patio. There’s off-street parking with EV charging.

229 Philipsburgh Avenue, Dublin 3 €495,000 Kelly Bradshaw Dalton (01) 804 0500

Set on a corner site just off Griffith Avenue, this 2002 property has two ensuite bedrooms on the first floor, one with a Jacuzzi bath. Stairs from the landing lead up to a converted attic with Velux window, under-eaves storage and a shower room. On the ground floor there’s a front living room, a guest WC off the hallway and, to the rear, a kitchen/dining room with Shaker-style units and French doors leading out to the back garden paved with Indian Sandstone. The total floor area is 1,109 sq ft.

Artimino, Littletown, Kilmeage, Co Kildare €395,000 Byrne Malone Estate Agents (045) 815 855 Two separate attic conversions and an extension brought the floor area of this 1976 bungalow up to 1,858 sq ft. At ground level there are two sitting rooms, a kitchen/dining room, two bedrooms and a family bathroom. Accessed via a spiral staircase from one of the sitting rooms, the first converted attic is currently used as a home office. The second contains two rooms, one with an ensuite bathroom. Set on a third of an acre, the house comes with a separate garage, converted to a gym and work space.

94 Riverside, Wheatfield, Bray, Co Wicklow €495,000 DNG (01) 286 7625

What started off as a modest three-bed semi in a quiet cul-de-sac was substantially extended and upgraded in recent years, bringing the floor area up to 1,324 sq ft. This includes a 160 sq ft converted attic, currently used as a fourth bedroom with its own bathroom. Below that are three bedrooms and a family bathroom. On the ground floor there’s a sitting room and a large, open-plan kitchen/dining/living space to the rear. This has rooflights, a centre island and doors leading out to a back garden