On the market – four homes in Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

7 Manor Green, Marley Grange €1.2M DNG Rathfarnham (01) 490 4666

No7 Manor Green, Marley Grange, is a substantial 2,422 sq ft detached house on a fifth of an acre facing a manicured communal green.

Accommodation includes four bedrooms (the main ensuite with walk-in wardrobe) and a family bathroom upstairs. Below are a living room, lounge, office, utility, guest WC, store room and a vast open-plan kitchen/dining/living room.

€525k DNG Rathfarnham (01) 490 4666

Dating back to 1917, this end-of-terrace house has received a new lease of life following a recent renovation that includes timber flooring, built-in shelving and high-end sash windows in keeping with the era in which the house was built, but without the draughts.

It’s 872 sq ft with three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. The ground floor has an open-plan L-shaped living room and contemporary kitchen/diner. French doors open to a low-maintenance back garden with an astroturf lawn, raised beds and a timber deck.

No6 Loreto Terrace is just a few minutes’ walk from parks, schools, crèches and local shops.

€925k Sherry FitzGerald Templeogue (01) 495 1111

Built in the 1950s, homes in Washington Park came with adjoining garages, almost all of which have since been converted. In the case of No8, the garage has been turned into a family room with an adjoining bathroom, bringing the total living space to 1,942 sq ft.

Also on the ground floor are a dining room, living room, kitchen/diner, utility room and guest WC. Upstairs are four bedrooms (one ensuite) and a family bathroom.

Outdoor space includes a front driveway with off-street parking and a 100 ft long back garden with its very own white house lawn.

€725k Sherry FitzGerald Templeogue (01) 495 1111

Located between Butterfield Park and Ballyroan Road, this larger-than-average semi has five bedrooms, a bathroom and separate WC on the first floor.

At ground level there’s a guest WC, living room, TV room, kitchen, utility and dining room.

At 1,560 sq ft, No28 Willowbank Drive is already bigger than the average home, but new owners seeking more space could convert the adjoining garage (still leaving a separate side entrance in place) and/or extend into the 60 ft long back garden.

With a host of schools nearby, it’s a 15-minute walk to Rathfarnham village and a 20-minute bus ride to the city centre.