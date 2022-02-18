On the market – four homes in Newbridge, Co Kildare

19 Barretstown Meadows, Roseberry €525k Byrne Malone Estate Agents (045) 815855

With Newbridge Golf Club on the doorstep and three racecourses all within 15 minutes’ drive, Barretstown Meadows is an enclave of detached homes less than an hour’s commute to Dublin.

Built in 2013, No19 has a B1 BER and, at 2,142 sq ft, is over twice the size of an average 3-bed semi. To the front, there’s a sizeable living room, ensuite bedroom and separate guest WC off the hallway.

Double doors lead from here to a streamlined kitchen/diner and extended family area opening on to the back garden with a large patio, lawn and garden shed. Upstairs are three bedrooms (one ensuite with a walk-in wardrobe) and a family bathroom.

€340k CME Newbridge (045) 434138

Allenview Heights is a development of one and two-storey detached houses surrounding a series of communal green areas. No112 is a substantial bungalow with 1,668 sq ft of living space, a cobblelocked front driveway with off-street parking and a back garden with raised deck.

The layout includes a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, separate utility room, guest WC, four bedrooms (one ensuite) and a family bathroom.

There’s a choice of schools nearby and it’s within walking distance of Newbridge town centre and train station, from where you can get to the city in 40 minutes.

€420k Jordan Town and Country Estates: (045) 433550

Located a short stroll from the main street, Moore Avenue is a small scheme of 29 houses within walking distance of schools, shops, the Whitewater Centre and Newbridge Silverware. No25 is a detached bungalow in a cul-de-sac overlooking a communal green.

Spanning 1,500 sq ft, accommodation includes four bedrooms (one ensuite), an office, sunroom, sitting room, kitchen/diner, utility and bathroom. Windows are double-glazed and it has a C1 BER.

The front garden has a cobblelocked driveway and gated access to the south-facing back garden laid out in lawn and gravel with a patio and a steel shed.

€450k Maura O’Donohue Auctioneers (045) 449688

Old Connell Weir is an estate on the outskirts of Newbridge town overlooking the banks of the River Liffey. No64 is a detached bungalow measuring 1,400 sq ft including a newly fitted open-plan kitchen/dining room, separate utility, guest WC, sitting room, four bedrooms (one ensuite) and a family bathroom. Outside there’s a front drive with off-street parking for several cars and a big back garden with a raised deck, paved and gravelled areas, a lawn with loads of space for kids to play and a log cabin. It’s a short walk to Newbridge College and a 10-minute drive to the Whitewater Shopping Centre and the Curragh racecourse.