On the market – four five-beds in Dublin 18

St Margaret’s, Bray Road, Foxrock €1.295m Sherry FitzGerald Dun Laoghaire (01) 284

St Margaret’s is one of those pre-war houses with an immense back garden, one measuring 0.27 of an acre in this case, and quite formally laid out.

The size of the garden means there’s plenty of room to extend the house, although it measures 2,820 sq ft already and there’s a both an attached garage and an attic to be considered as well.

The five bedrooms here are all upstairs, and the main one has an en-suite bath and dressing room. The ground floor has the kitchen at the front, with two reception rooms opposite. At the back there’s a dining room and a sun room, this opening into a single-storey family room the length of the house.



€485k Gillespie Lowe (01) 406 0000

Aiken’s Village was built in the early-2000s near the Dublin mountains, and soon afterwards was favoured with the arrival of the Luas from Sandyford to St Stephen’s Green.

From No139 Grianán Fidh it’s about 15 minutes’ walk to Glencairn Luas stop, but you can escape the city just as easily and head for Three Rock mountain.

No139 is four storeys high, with the top floor occupied by an en-suite bedroom. There are four bedrooms on the two floors below that, one en-suite and two opening to wraparound balconies.

The ground floor has a living room to the front and an eat-in kitchen at the back with French doors to a lawned garden. The total space is 1,517 sq ft.



€1.995m Knight Frank (01) 624 2466

Although the agents are highlighting its development potential, Ceiliúrlann might also appeal to fans of 1960s architecture. With its angled rooflines, the house stands out a mile among its more sedate neighbours – or would, if you could see it from the street.

It measures 2,242 sq ft and has not been modernised. There’s nothing on the ground floor but an entrance and stairs. The first floor has the kitchen, the living room and three bedrooms, and the other two bedrooms, both with balconies, are on the top floor. It’s on a 0.8-acre site with 118ft of road frontage – hence the development angle.

The garden is L-shaped and pleasantly aged, and there’s a separate mews and studio measuring 807 sq ft.

€875k Sherry FitzGerald Dun Laoghaire (01) 284 4422

The St Gabriel’s estate lies in what was once the garden of Marlfield House, an 18th-century former country mansion that was converted to apartments in the 1990s.

No52 measures 1,938 sq ft on three floors, with four bedroom (one en-suite) on the first floor. The top floor is given over to the en-suite master bedroom.

The ground floor living rooms are all linked. A living room is at the front, opening through double doors to a family room. More double doors there lead to a kitchen and conservatory giving onto the garden, which is paved raised flower borders.