On the market: Four Dublin properties with sporting connections

A common theme connects these four Dublin properties up for sale.

5 The Innings, Observatory Lane, Rathmines, Dublin 6

€390k Young’s Estate Agents (01) 497 5581

Howzat for a view! This first floor apartment is perfectly placed to watch home matches thanks to a private balcony directly overlooking Leinster Cricket Club. The Innings also hits it for six in terms of sporting amenities, as the club additionally offers tennis, squash, bowls, table tennis and a gym.

Home-hunters may be bowled over by No5, a 495 sq ft own-door apartment with a living room, kitchen, storage area, bathroom and two bedrooms, both with sliding doors to that balcony. It’s within batting distance of the village centres of Rathmines, Rathgar, Ranelagh and Harold’s Cross.

2 Rugby Villas, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

€775k Sherry FitzGerald Ranelagh (01) 496 9909

Having tackled the job of updating their period property with a major conversion in 2010, the current owners of No2 Rugby Villas are ready to pass this historic house on to a new generation while they move forward elsewhere.

Spanning 1,055 sq ft of living space, the end-of-terrace redbrick has a front living room, guest WC and a kitchen/diner with a wall of sliding doors opening out to a rear courtyard. Upstairs are three double bedrooms and a bathroom.

The modern décor and double-glazed sash windows play neatly with period fireplaces and original coving. It’s within easy reach of Lansdowne Road.

3 Millrace Road, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock,

Dublin 15

€395k Sherry FitzGerald Castleknock (01) 820 1800

Located on an elevated site, Millrace Road is positioned approximately where spectator stands used to overlook the old Phoenix Park Racecourse before it was rezoned for development in the late 1990s.

The original showhouse apartment, No3 is on the ground floor with its own private entrance. Measuring 872 sq ft, it has two bedrooms (one ensuite), a main bathroom, storage area and a double aspect kitchen/living/dining area opening on both sides to a wraparound balcony.

While flat racing may no longer be on the cards, there’s plenty to do with an onsite gym and playground within the grounds, and it’s a two-minute walk across the road to Phoenix Park.

19 Leopardstown Park, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

€750k DNG Stillorgan (01) 283 2700

Named after the nearby Leopardstown Racecourse, this 1,625 sq ft semi is a front runner in south Dublin’s competitive house-hunting stakes.

Even though the tired décor needs to be put out to pasture, would-be buyers will be jockeying for position to get on the home straight with this property.

Accommodation comprises a living room, lounge, dining room, kitchen, utility and wet room on the ground floor, with four bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

Already 50pc bigger than the average family home, there’s still room to grow again by building over the converted garage and extending out the back, subject to planning.