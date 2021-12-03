On the market – four detached homes in Dublin 18

Tara, Kill Lane €1.095m Lynam Auctioneers (01) 296 5374

Tara stands rather imperiously at an angle on the corner where Kill Lane meets Foxrock Park, as if supervising all the comings and goings from its twin, double-height bay windows.

Behind those windows upstairs are two of the five bedrooms on the first floor, where there’s also a bathroom and separate toilet. On the ground floor they light the two formal reception rooms. Behind these there’s a sitting room and a kitchen, and at the back a sun room that leads onto a bar with French doors to the garden.

A rear extension also has a utility and play room, in a total floor area of 2,982 sq ft.

Expand Close 3 Cairnfort, Enniskerry Road, Stepaside, Dublin 18 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 3 Cairnfort, Enniskerry Road, Stepaside, Dublin 18

3 Cairnfort, Enniskerry Road

€895k Hunters Estate Agent (01) 493 5410

Cairnfort was built in the early 2000s at Enniskerry Road near Stepaside golf course. Stepaside village itself is about 700 metres away from the entrance to the estate.

The garden of No3 has taken off since then, and to the arrangement of paving and artificial lawns the owners have added a chalet for use as a home office, and a garden room containing a hot tub.

The house itself is 2,150 sq ft and in very good order, with four first-floor bedrooms – one en-suite and another with a front-facing balcony. The ground floor has a linked family room and kitchen, a living room with conservatory off, and a study.

Expand Close Melrose, Kilgobbin Road, Dublin 18 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Melrose, Kilgobbin Road, Dublin 18

Melrose, Kilgobbin Road

€895k Vincent Finnegan (01) 298 4695

A chunk of the ground floor of this detached dormer bungalow has been made over to a separate flat running the length of the house, with its own entrance to the side. There are two doors that could be reopened to reinstate it as part of the main house.

Elsewhere the ground floor has a living room, a family room, and a kitchen/ diner with two sets of patio doors. Upstairs there are four bedrooms (one en-suite), bringing the total floor area to 2,239 sq ft.

It’s on 0.252 of an acre with a patio and lawn plus a detached garage, and it’s about five minutes’ walk from Glencairn Luas stop.



Expand Close 52 Foxrock Manor, Dublin 18 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 52 Foxrock Manor, Dublin 18

52 Foxrock Manor

€1.1m Sherry FitzGerald Foxrock (01) 289 4386

Despite its name, Foxrock Manor is in fact in the historical townland of Galloping Green South – as, indeed, is most of nearby Foxrock Golf Course, including the pavilion. The townland boundary bisects the course.

No52 is near the end of a short (100-metre) cul de sac. As the crow flies, it’s is only about 50 metres from the golf course but you’ll have to go round by road, which will take 20 minutes on foot.

It measures 1,668 sq ft with four first-floor bedrooms, the main one with an en-suite shower. Downstairs there are three reception rooms – a living room and a sitting room, both with fireplaces, and a dining room off the kitchen, with French doors to the garden.

