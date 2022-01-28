On the market – Four country hideaways for home workers

Fairy Hallow, Coralstown, Co Westmeath

€475K SAVILLS COUNTRY AGENCY (01) 663 4350

The two-storey farmhouse known as Fairy Hallow is marked on the 19th-century Ordnance Survey map. At that time it was in a busy spot, on the main thoroughfare between Kinnegad and Mullingar, and was a pub and shop at one time. It’s now close to the M4 motorway, which you can join three minutes up the road at the Royal Canal.

The house has been renovated by its current owners, including an energy upgrade to C2, with a wood-pellet stove. It has two ground-floor reception rooms plus the kitchen and three bedrooms (one en-suite), with another two bedrooms on the first floor.

It’s on two-thirds (0.67) of an acre with vegetable beds, a dog run and a treehouse.

Dún Gaoithe, Sheskinarone, Co Donegal

€249K SHERRY FITZGERALD RAINEY (074) 912 2211

In the Government’s map of broadband coverage Dún Gaoithe narrowly misses being included in the National Broadband Plan, as it’s in a thin strip of land covered by commercial operators. You could probably argue the toss, but at any rate, you’re getting broadband from someone.

It’s one of a small group of houses set high up in a wild, mountainy spot in The Rosses, in the Donegal Gaeltacht, but only some three kilometres from Dungloe. It’s 2,180 sq ft with two bedrooms at dormer level and a third downstairs. The ground floor has an open-plan kitchen and living room with a stove, and there’s a sunroom off this. The gardens on two-thirds of an acre with a detached garage.

Expand Close Dún Gaoithe, Sheskinarone, Co Donegal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dún Gaoithe, Sheskinarone, Co Donegal

Downamona, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

€495K REA EOIN DILLON (067) 33468

On the grounds of this bungalow five minutes’ drive south of Nenagh is a stone building kitted out with high-speed fibre broadband. Clearly this has the makings of a home office if a new owner can bring themselves to rip out the fittings, as it’s a bar and poolroom at the moment.

There’s room for work-related productivity in the 3,078 sq ft main house too, as it has five bedrooms. The master is en-suite, and the fifth bedroom is used as a second living room.

The main living room has a solid-fuel stove and a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, and the eat-in kitchen next to it has patio doors.

Expand Close Downamona, Nenagh, Co Tipperary / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Downamona, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

Bridane Lower, Lismore, Co Waterford

€320K COLDWELL BANKER CARLTON ESTATES (021) 427 4323

The townland of Bridane Lower sweeps down to the banks of the River Bride, catching the last of it before it’s swallowed up by the Blackwater a few kilometres downstream.

You can see the Bride River from this architect-designed, timber-framed house on 1.75 acres. It was built in the mid 2000s and measures 1,410 sq ft, all on one split-level floor.

The living areas are all in the southern and western part of the house and consist of an open-plan lounge, dining room and kitchen, with a sunroom off. The opposite side of the house has three bedrooms, the main one with an en-suite shower.