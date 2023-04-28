On the market — four country cottages

A plaque on the wall of this Castlebar cottage reveals its origins as a former schoolhouse dating back to 1887. And when it comes to period features, it’s in a class of its own, with original floorboards, tiles and coat hangers still intact. Kitchen units were crafted from church pews and even the old school bell was refashioned as a doorbell. At 872 sq ft, accommodation includes two hallways, a living/dining room, two bedrooms (one ensuite) and a main bathroom. There are two outbuildings and a garage.

Dromahair, Co Leitrim €190,000 Brian J Corcoran (071) 915 0155

With its sash windows, bright red half-door and gardens surrounded by natural stone walls, this picture-postcard cottage has traditional character inside and out. With a floor area of 831 sq ft, it has a living room with a stone fireplace and wood-burning stove, a kitchen/dining room, utility room, two bedrooms and a bathroom. There’s a separate mobile home in the grounds, along with a storage shed and an orchard. It’s about 3km from the village of Dromahair and Sligo town is a 20-minute drive away.

Oldtown, Johnstown, Navan, Co Meath €295,000 Raymond Potterton (046) 902 7666

While not quite the rural outpost it once was, Oldtown in Co Meath retains its small village feel only 8km from Navan, and the surrounding countryside is positively pastoral. Set on a one-acre site, this semi-detached cottage has been recently renovated, including insulation, rewiring, plumbing and an air-to-water heating system installed. The result is a B2-rated property with an open-plan kitchen/dining/living room, one bedroom and a bathroom. It comes with full planning permission for an extension.

Little White Cottage, Meenmore, Dungloe, Co Donegal €274,950 Campbells Auctioneers (074) 952 1020

With a floor area of 980 sq ft, Little White Cottage is not, in fact, that little. And there’s nothing small about the massive coastal views it commands over Dungloe Bay, a popular spot for fishing, kayaking and seal-watching. The house makes the most of those views, especially from a feature picture window in the kitchen/dining/living room which also has an exposed stone wall and double doors to the garden. There are three bedrooms (one ensuite) and a shower room. It’s a five-minute drive to Dungloe town.