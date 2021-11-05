On the market – Four bungalows in Dublin 16

636 Whitechurch Road, Rathfarnham €595k DNG Rathfarnham (01) 490 4666

As a group of semi-detached local authority houses built in the early 20th century, No636 Whitechurch Road and its neighbours are very pleasantly situated across the road from the Grange golf club and Marlay Park.

While most of these cottages have lost a chunk of their grounds to development, No636 still has a 200ft garden out the back. Obviously this allows scope to expand, although the house has already been extended to 980 sq ft.

The space includes two bedrooms and a living room in the original part of the cottage and a third bedroom and kitchen in the back extension, along with a bathroom and a shower room.

€1.2M Vincent Finnegan (01) 298 4695

From the 1.4-acre garden of Accra you can see for miles, all across the city of Dublin and towards the Irish Sea to the east. The back garden faces due south and has a patio and pond.

Inside, the house measures 2,766 sq ft all on one floor, with an L-shaped hallway forming a sort of central spine. The five bedrooms are all to the left as you go in, four facing front and the main one at the back, with an en-suite bath.

To the right there’s a dual-aspect sitting room with a fireplace, and at the back is an open-plan TV room, living room, dining room and kitchen with a partly vaulted ceiling and three sets of patio doors.



€545k Moovingo (01) 516 9999

Built in the late 1980s, No24 Kingston Rise is the second-last house in a cul de sac ending at an open green area, with the M50 invisible beyond. Junction 13 is less than five minutes’ drive away.

The space here comes to 926 sq ft, and several of the neighbours have extended. At present it has three bedrooms off the hall as you go in, two doubles and a single. The main living area is an open-plan sitting room, dining room and kitchen running the length of the house, with a bay window and an inset stove.

Out the back is a tiered garden with a patio and lawn and an insulated wooden shed.

€635k Auctioneera (01) 903 8335

Left of the entrance hall of No41 Orlagh Wood is a large, 420sq ft living room running the length of the house, with windows on three sides.

This has been converted to a studio flat, with a fitted kitchen and a bathroom off. The agents suggest it could be used as a granny flat or rented out for about €1,000 a month under the rent-a-room scheme.

Alternatively you could convert it back into a reception room. There’s another living room at the opposite corner of the house, as well as an open-plan kitchen and dining room, plus two front-facing bedrooms. The overall space is 1,345 sq ft.

