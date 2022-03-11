Old school style for €300,000 on the Loop Head peninsula

This former classroom is now a living room with a vaulted ceiling

Old School, Cross, Kilrush, Co Clare €299,950

The national school in Cross, Co Clare, opened in the late 19th century, and during its heyday, over a hundred boys and girls were getting their education there at any one time.

Later, in the 20th century, the school closed down to be replaced by a new school half a kilometre away at the other end of this Loop Head peninsula village.

In a sign of the changing times for rural communities, the ‘new’ school has also now closed due to a lack of pupils. Local children these days attend schools in the nearby villages of Carrigaholt or Kilbaha, while their former school has become a ‘digital hub’.

The original school is also still a going concern under new purpose. Having been rescued from dereliction by its current owners about 20 years ago and carefully restored, without sacrificing the signs of its former identity, it has been run in recent years as a successful Bed & Breakfast.

Expand Close This former classroom is now a living room with a vaulted ceiling / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This former classroom is now a living room with a vaulted ceiling

The main reception room, to the right as you go in, is a former classroom, now a living room with a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, a stone fireplace with a stove, and French doors to the garden.

To the left of the hall is the eat-in kitchen, where there’s another stone fireplace, and oil-fired range cooker and a breakfast island.

There’s one ground-floor bedroom and another three bedrooms upstairs, all with en-suite showers. The total floor area is 2,648 sq ft.

Like most schoolhouses of this era, it’s one room deep, and as the back of the property faces south towards the Shannon Estuary, you get sunlight and views in almost all of the rooms.

The garden has lawns and a vegetable garden and the outbuildings include a workshop and open sheds.

The Old School is for sale for €299,950 with DNG O’Sullivan Hurley (065) 684 0200.