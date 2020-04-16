New home view: Last four for sale at Cork convent scheme estate

One of the landmark buildings in the fashionable Cork suburb of Blackrock is the former convent founded by the Ursuline order of nuns. The sisters moved into the 18th-century building in 1820, extended it and opened a girls' school there.

During the Celtic Tiger, the order moved the school to a new building and sold the convent and its 32 acres of land on the Mahon peninsula. Michael Roden's Merrion Property Group purchased the Ursuline convent, restored the listed building - preserving its Harry Clarke stained-glass windows and sash windows in the process - and converted it into 27 luxury apartments. Merrion Property rechristened the building Blackrock House and started putting the apartments on the market in 2016.

Other developers bought parcels of land once owned by the convent, including Glenveagh Properties, which launched Blackrock Villas beside Blackrock House's formal landscaped gardens and oratory back in October. Glenveagh is building 43 three, four and five-bed houses at Blackrock Villas and also has planning for some 270 apartments for the site, potentially for the rental market.

Glenveagh's arrival to Blackrock came just after an upgrade of the village's core. The former fishing village and its period homes have long been coveted by Cork's aspirational classes. Its marina park, which runs along the southern bank of the River Lee from the village past the newly revamped Páirc Uí Chaoimh, is used by local rowing clubs.

Sales have been steady and today the agents have the last four remaining homes on the market. The single remaining three-bed detached house, which spans 1,327 sq ft, costs €490,000.

Also still available are three four-bed detached properties, each of which measure 1,647 sq ft. Two of these four-beds are priced from €555,000, while the third is a showhouse selling for €615,000, a price that includes all the fixtures and fittings. Five-bed, three-storey townhouses are poised to go on the market at Blackrock Villas later this year.

The driveway of the four-bed showhouse, which is from the Swallow house type, can accommodate two cars.

Inside, there is a family room with a bay window to the front, with a separate living room and side bay window behind it. On the other side of the ground floor, a kitchen/diner spans the entire depth of the house and has a set of French double doors that open on to a side garden enclosed by post-and-panel fencing.

Kube Kitchens supplied the contemporary-style kitchen units, which come with soft-close doors, a stone worktop, and a stainless-steel extractor fan.

A guest WC and a utility room complete the downstairs accommodation.

Upstairs, there is a family bathroom and four bedrooms - including a master ensuite. There are panel-style fitted wardrobes to the master bedroom and to the second bedroom. Like all the houses at Blackrock Villas, the showhome has an A BER and is equipped with an air-to-water heat pump.

Blackrock itself is just 5km from Cork City centre. It is close to access to the South Ring Road and to connections to the M8 motorway to Dublin. Mahon Point shopping centre and the employment hub at City Gate are also close by.

Virtual viewings of the four-bed showhouse at Blackrock Villas are available by appointment.

