New home view: Architecture to the fore at Lucan scheme

Fine dining: The open-plan living area of one of the showhouses, which are available to view online

The lands at Vesey Park, now part of the 200ac Griffeen Valley Park in the former spa town of Lucan, were once owned by James Gandon, the architect behind Dublin landmarks such as the Custom House and the Four Courts.

The English architect died in 1823 at his Lucan home. But his work and local connections are recalled at Gandon Park, the name of a new development in the celebrated architect's adopted village. Gandon Park is being developed by Cairn Homes, which is also building the adjoining Shackleton Park. Apartments and duplexes were also built at Gandon Park, but in January, Cairn Homes announced it had sold 229 houses, apartments and duplexes at both Gandon Park and Shackleton Park to a company backed by American investment firm Angelo Gordon for €78.8m.

Gandon Park, which will comprise 230 homes when it's finished, launched in May 2019 and individual sales to date have been dominated by first-time buyers.

There are currently 11 three and four-bed houses for sale from the third and final phase, which went on the market in early spring. At €370,000, the cheapest design available is the Oak, a three-bed terraced house type with between 1,251 and 1,265 sq ft of living space.

The Pine, a semi-detached three-bed style measuring 1,231 sq ft is selling for €375,000, while the Alder, an end house spanning 1,251 sq ft, costs from €385,000.

The most expensive and largest three-bed type is the end-of-terrace home from the Birch style, which extends over 1,268 sq ft and has a €400,000 price tag. The five four-beds for sale are from Gandon Park's Ash range, which spans 1,502 sq ft.

The semi-detached Ash houses are priced from €430,000, while the detached versions are selling for €455,000.

The facades of the homes are finished in brick, or in a combination of brick and render, depending on the style chosen by the buyer, and there is reconstituted stone to the surrounds and sills of the UPVC windows. There are shaker-style units in the kitchen/diner, as well as glazed doors that lead out on to a patio and back garden.

The A-rated homes are one kilometre from Adamstown train station, with the train journey to Heuston Station taking about 20 minutes.

For motorists, the N4 is just a five-minute drive away, while the M50 is a 10-minute drive.

Gandon Park's two showhouses are available to view through virtual tours.

Indo Property