Nail entrepreneur Suzanne Fowler and her dogs, Dalmatian Jessie and Maltese mix Rosie, in the light-filled extension designed by architect Dermot Bannon. The sage-green units are by Andrew Ryan of Wexford. “I often do Instagram posts from the kitchen and people are always asking about the colour of the units. The cooking appliances are all by Gaggenau and the light pendants are from Vaughan Designs, London. Curtains throughout the house are by Brian S Nolan. Photo: Tony Gavin