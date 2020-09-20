My favourite room: Joanne Neville's converted schoolhouse is in a class of its own

When Joanne Neville finished renovating her house, turning it into a stunning home, there was one remnant of the old building she was determined to find a place for.

It was a rather ordinary piece of equipment, yet deeply significant - a blackboard. Joanne's gorgeous house in the picturesque village of Roundwood in Co Wicklow had been the local national school for almost 70 years.

However her blackboard, and an inscription on the front of the building bearing the date the school was founded - 1923 - are the only two clues to its original usage.

What now stands in its place is a wonderful five-bedroomed home. It still respects the features of the original building, and its classrooms, including their size, height and windows. At the same time, a contemporary block housing the bedrooms is added in such a way that the street view is unblemished, and the two buildings, erected almost 100 years apart, blend almost seamlessly.

The gilt armchairs in this room are antique. Joanne loves to mix classical style with contemporary works and the multi-coloured painting is by German artist Jan Pleitner

The gilt armchairs in this room are antique. Joanne loves to mix classical style with contemporary works and the multi-coloured painting is by German artist Jan Pleitner

It's a difficult one to pull off but Joanne's background in construction no doubt played a huge part. It's pretty unusual to find a female quantity surveyor - despite the fact that Dermot Bannon's Room to Improve series has only featured women in this role, in the main, they are under-represented. However, it's something Joanne hit on as a career around the time of her Leaving Cert.

Originally from just outside Wexford, where her parents run the well-known Neville Transport, Joanne is an identical twin - Julianne, her twin sister, is equally beautiful - and the two showed a lot of artistic promise while at school.

"My friend's father was in the building industry and I thought that sounded interesting," Joanne recalls. "Then Mum sent us to a career guidance guy who was really good. He did these aptitude tests and pointed me in that direction. Going from Loreto [secondary school] to construction was a big jump."

After the Leaving Cert, the two girls, who are very close - "having a twin means having a best friend," says Joanne - studied in Limerick; Julianne studied fine art, while Joanne did quantity surveying in the Institute of Technology followed by a master's in the field. During and after the master's, Joanne did a bit of teaching in the area, plus freelance QS work. She then joined the PQS practice in Dublin which did a lot of projects with Tesco and where she worked for two years.

"After that, an opportunity arose to move into Tesco, into their property department," Joanne says. "I was there for 11 years, eventually becoming head of property services. I headed up their value engineering department. I changed from traditional QS-ing; my job was more project management, still all about costs, making sure that with any Tesco development, we were getting good value for money."

Joanne loved her job and says Tesco is a great company to work for. "It didn't matter what age you were, who you were or what background you had, if you were able to do the job, they gave you responsibility and let you go with it," she says, adding, "there are Tesco stores all over the place, I could have travelled the world for the job."

Ana Leigh and toddler Neville in Ana Leigh's bedroom which is wallpapered in flamingos. Joanne found the duvet covers, also decorated in flamingos, in Dunnes Stores

Ana Leigh and toddler Neville in Ana Leigh's bedroom which is wallpapered in flamingos. Joanne found the duvet covers, also decorated in flamingos, in Dunnes Stores

As it happened, apart from short trips, she only travelled to the UK with Tesco; she opted to go and live there for two years. While there, through her work in Tesco, she met the man who became her husband, Nigel Harper, a Welsh man. While the couple decided to make Ireland their base, Nigel commutes to his job in England. "It's the best of both worlds. I've always been used to my freedom - it works really well," Joanne says.

When their daughter, Ana Leigh, was born, Joanne took redundancy. "When I didn't have children, work was my baby; I worked 24/7. But when Ana Leigh came along, I thought, 'What's more important: Ana Leigh or Tesco?' It was a big decision, my career had meant a lot." Joanne also has a two-year-old toddler, Neville.

It was just before Ana Leigh's birth six years ago that Joanne and her husband found the schoolhouse. "We had been living in an apartment in Greystones and we just took a drive around the Wicklow area. Roundwood is a lovely village and we saw the schoolhouse. It had been vacant for many years. It was four walls, really - there were holes in the building but I could see its potential. With my background, I knew what we could do with it," she says.

It wasn't an easy ride, however. The building is listed - the original dates from 1920s and an extension was added in the late 1950s - and it took the couple four years to get planning. Even with planning, they were quite constrained in what they could do.

They had to preserve the original building and it was a tricky business to design around it, but Joanne gives credit to her architect, Joe Doyle of Joseph Doyle Architects.

"He does all Tesco's work; he's not really a residential architect as such, yet he did something amazing with it. I think because he's not a residential architect, he had a different eye. He has a strong interest in conservation and he preserved the integrity of the building, yet made it liveable and added a bedroom block. He added a long corridor to link the two," she says, adding, "As a client, you need to know what you want and a good architect interprets that."

Joanne in another one of the classrooms-turned-reception-rooms with its high ceilings and sash windows. The grey sofas are from Roche Bobois while the glass-topped coffee table is from Meadows & Byrne

Joanne in another one of the classrooms-turned-reception-rooms with its high ceilings and sash windows. The grey sofas are from Roche Bobois while the glass-topped coffee table is from Meadows & Byrne

A key thing was the fact that Joanne and her husband had fallen in love with the building and didn't want to change it fundamentally - the original classrooms are all intact and they kept the doors and floorboards where possible.

One of the classrooms is a kitchen/dining/living room; two of the other three are reception rooms, while the fourth is a playroom/TV room.

All of these rooms are very elegantly furnished - Joanne has always had a passion for building and renovation and helped both her mother and Julianne with the renovation of their homes. She put in skirting, coving, antique mantlepieces and mirrors and an eclectic mix of antique and classical furniture, all of which work well with the big spaces and high ceilings.

Joanne says that she collected furniture from very early on - from antique shops, Dunnes Stores, Michael Kinsella of Kinsella Furnishings, TK Maxx, online, anywhere she saw something she thought would work for the house.

"I was buying furniture before the house was built. I stored it all in my brother's garage until it was full and Julianne said, 'Stop now, you've enough'," Joanne explains with a laugh. There's a strong impression that the two sisters had a ball while sourcing all the furniture and their scouting paid off.

"When the house was finished, everything slotted in very well," she says happily. It's obvious from the hanging of her many paintings that she's not a slave to any style - she is comfortable putting contemporary abstract work into elegant period settings. And among the top Irish artists featured in her house is a painting by Julianne, who's now an art teacher.

The kitchen/dining/living room is the heart of the home. It's very 'unkitchen-y' and deliberately so - therefore the floor-to-ceiling units are painted the same colour as the walls. "I wanted to lose the kitchen look. That was Julianne's idea: to paint the units the same colour as the walls, otherwise they would pop too much," Joanne says.

Paint colours are very important in this renovation and it's clear that Joanne has a great sense of what will work in big spaces such as these. She also took a little advice from Ryle and Company.

The bedrooms and bathrooms are all in the new block and a long corridor links the two areas. The older part of the corridor is painted a pale blue while the new area is pure white. The difference is hardly noticeable, but it's an important distinction to Joanne to signpost the modern build.

The bathrooms are all ultra contemporary while the bedrooms upstairs are decorated quite classically, and, of course, Joanne made sure she has a walk-in wardrobe as well as an en suite.

In fact, she made all the decisions on the bathrooms, floors, windows and many other technical elements, such as preparing the chimneys for the mantlepieces. She did all the decor herself, with the result that she has decided to set up a business as a project manager.

"I've done some projects with McAuley Rice Architects and realise there is a missing link between architect, builder and interior designer and I can fill that gap, particularly as I've a whole team of tradesmen available to work for me," she says.

There can be no doubt that she'll make a huge success of her business - it's top marks for all her hard work in the school.

See novarahome.com

Edited by Mary O'Sullivan

Photography by Tony Gavin