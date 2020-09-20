| 12.1°C Dublin

My favourite room: Joanne Neville's converted schoolhouse is in a class of its own

 

Joanne Neville in her kitchen, which was formerly a classroom. The walls and units are painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Down Pipe. The kitchen units are by Newcastle Designs and the wrap-around island is Silestone. The floors are original but the glass doors are new. &quot;We had sash windows here but we wanted access to the back as it&rsquo;s south-facing,&quot; Joanne says. The table and chairs, which Joanne had upholstered, are from France Expand
This a detail of the playroom, which doubles as a family room. The rounded armchairs belonged to Joanne's grandmother, while the coffee table is from Michael Kinsella Expand
Joanne in another one of the classrooms-turned-reception-rooms with its high ceilings and sash windows. The grey sofas are from Roche Bobois while the glass-topped coffee table is from Meadows &amp; Byrne Expand
This is something of a family corner - the dumb waiter belonged to Joanne's grandmother; the table was a present from her mother, and the black-and-white painting is by her twin sister Julianne who studied fine art and is now an art teacher in Limerick Expand
The gilt armchairs in this room are antique. Joanne loves to mix classical style with contemporary works and the multi-coloured painting is by German artist Jan Pleitner Expand
Ana Leigh and toddler Neville in Ana Leigh&rsquo;s bedroom which is wallpapered in flamingos. Joanne found the duvet covers, also decorated in flamingos, in Dunnes Stores Expand
The corridor upstairs in the bedroom block houses the only relic of the original schoolhouse and Ana Leigh and her pals can draw on it to their hearts' content Expand

When Joanne Neville finished renovating her house, turning it into a stunning home, there was one remnant of the old building she was determined to find a place for.

It was a rather ordinary piece of equipment, yet deeply significant - a blackboard. Joanne's gorgeous house in the picturesque village of Roundwood in Co Wicklow had been the local national school for almost 70 years.

However her blackboard, and an inscription on the front of the building bearing the date the school was founded - 1923 - are the only two clues to its original usage.