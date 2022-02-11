Moving our family from busy London to rural Wexford

Stream Address: Ballyhyland, Caim, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford Asking price: €450k Agent: Kehoe & Associates (053) 9144393

Moving out of London when kids come along isn’t that rare an occurrence. Many young couples find the buzz of the city isn’t as attractive when they’ve got toddlers in tow. Astronomical house prices also tend to mean if you decide to stay, you’re unlikely to get a four-bed with a large garden and home office.

With these thoughts running through the minds of Carmel and John O’Sullivan, all it took was one phone call in 2005 to get them moving.

Expand Close The living room / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The living room

“We were born and raised in London but we both have Irish parents, so we grew up visiting Ireland throughout our childhoods,” Carmel explains. “My brother lives in Cairn and had flagged the sale of a house to me, so I took a flight over in the spring to view it. I knew as soon as I got out of the car that I wanted it. It was only half-built at the time and the plumber was sitting out on the side of the stream eating his lunch, and he said to me ‘I’ve worked on hundreds of houses, this is a gem’.”

Expand Close Another view of the open-plan kitchen/dining/living area / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Another view of the open-plan kitchen/dining/living area

The dormer bungalow is located down a cul-de-sac that is bordered by woodland. After years of city living, the fresh air and nature had instant appeal for Carmel.

“I loved the sound of the stream, the approach to the house down a lovely lane that has a private feel to it and the shapes of the rooms that the dormer style gives — they add character to new builds,” says Carmel. “I met with the contractor that day and put a deposit down to have it taken off the market.”

And so, they packed up their lives in London and have never looked back.

Read More

“Life for us improved instantly when we arrived in Wexford,” says Carmel. “It allowed me to stay at home with my young son, Ethan, and also plan to complete our family with our second son, Will, born in 2006. It is all about quality of life, slower pace of living, air quality, education, lifestyle, blue flag beaches, with Curracloe a favourite and a regular for us.”

The couple completed the work on the four-bed house and added their own style where they could. The kitchen cabinets were painted in a ‘denim’ blue, and Karl Cullen of ‘Room to Improve’ fame looked after all the woodwork like shelving, wall panelling and radiator covers.

Expand Close Carmel and John O’Sullivan with their sons Ethan and Will / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Carmel and John O’Sullivan with their sons Ethan and Will

The 1,959sq ft house is entered from the stone porch with church-style window. To the left of the panelled hallway is the sitting room with multi-fuel stove and timber floors. At the back of the house is the kitchen/dining/living room. This is where the family spends most of their time with the open-plan layout lending itself well to gatherings.

The kitchen has a Rangemaster with dual oven, a Belfast sink and a utility room to the side that is plumbed for a washing machine and dryer.

There are two double bedrooms on the other side of the house and a family bathroom. One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a TV room but could also be a good spot for a home office.

Expand Close An exterior view of the house / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An exterior view of the house

Upstairs is the master bedroom with triple-aspect windows and an en suite shower. The fourth bedroom is also up here and has extra storage in the eaves.

Expand Close The house is bordered by a stream and woodland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The house is bordered by a stream and woodland

The O’Sullivans love the house but it’s the area that has made living here so special. When they moved, Ethan was enrolled in The Mill Montessori, which is just down the road. Carmel said that both boys have such great memories from there that they still pop in to say hello. The family quickly became part of the community, and Ethan and Will went on to Cairn National School. After coming from London, Carmel loved the friendliness of the locals.

Expand Close The hallway / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The hallway

“As newcomers to the lane and village we were welcomed and supported throughout our time here. Neighbours are definitely there for each other when needed without being intrusive,” she says. “Rackards Hardware Store is just at the top of the lane and is a real hub of the community. Robert and Peggy run the store where you can fill up at the petrol pumps, buy your daily papers, do the Lotto, post items... I always likened them to the ‘Golden Pages’ — if you need a number or a recommendation for a job on the house, just ask Robert.”

Expand Close The bathroom / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The bathroom

It’s the setting of the house that made living here so special. “The children and their cousins spent their whole childhoods playing safely and freely on the lane, in the stream and hopping over the stream into the woodland playing hide and seek, making dens, camping, and only coming back in for drinks and ice lollies to refresh,” says Carmel, as she looks back on their years there.

“Almost every day you see something wonderful, like rabbits, herons, robins or even birds of prey. Only last week we saw a stag running through the field behind us. I still love just opening up the windows or kitchen doors and listening to the stream and birds first thing in the morning with a coffee. It’s like free therapy.”

Expand Close One of the four bedrooms / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of the four bedrooms

Now that they boys have grown up, Carmel and John feel like it’s a good time to move on. “Sixteen good years is a long time. Our eldest has gone off to college now and there just seems to be a shift in the air, if that makes sense? I feel a new chapter beginning. We’re definitely staying in Wexford though, those beaches will not be beaten. Boxes will be reluctantly packed and tears will be shed as we leave, but we take all the memories with us and the idea of new ones is exciting too.”

Expand Close Another bedroom / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Another bedroom