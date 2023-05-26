Modern living in Victorian redbrick close to Croke Park

Asking price: €750,000 Agent: DNG (01) 833 1802

Linking Drumcondra with Ballybough, Clonliffe Road is lined with period properties, including this Victorian redbrick that’s in a class of its own when it comes to historic character.

According to the 1911 census, retired school inspector Samuel Allman and his wife Annie lived here with their three daughters, two of whom were national school teachers at the time.

Since then, this 1,679 sq ft. property has been cared for by generations of owners who get top marks for retaining and restoring a host of original features, while also making the house fit for modern living.

With its colourful stained glass panel, the front door opens into an entrance hall with high ceilings typical of the era, along with ornate plasterwork around the archway, coving, ceiling rose and original wooden flooring.

Off that is a sitting room with bay window, granite fireplace, picture rail and other early-20th century details, which carry through to a living room next door. At the far end of the hall is a dining room with Stanley range and, to the rear of the house, a kitchen and guest WC. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The sitting room at 76 Clonliffe Road

Unusually for period properties so close to the city, this one has off-street parking to the front and a long, landscaped back garden lined with mature plants and shrubs.

For anyone looking for a period property without having to take on a refurbishment, the work here is already done, including double-glazed sash windows throughout.

It’s a couple of minutes’ walk to Ballybough village and a poc fada from Croke Park. No76 Clonliffe Road is on the market at €750,000.