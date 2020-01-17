Meet the Dubliner staging Hollywood homes to sell for nearly €18m

In Los Angeles, image is everything, as Natasha Rocca Devine learned first-hand in her time as an estate agent and interior designer working in the City of Angels.

Stateside, the Dubliner has had experience staging homes in some swishy upmarket locations. She's worked on Hollywood Hills mansions before putting them on the market for prices ranging from $5m (€4.49m) to $20m (€17.9m).

But on the west coast, staging - the furnishing and decoration of a home by a designer specifically to enhance its sale prospects - is not solely confined to Hollywood star properties. In LA, even those houses and apartments at the lowest end of the property market are staged with temporary furnishings and fittings before they are listed, says Natasha.

And yes, if that second name sounds familiar, it's because her parents are Michelle Rocca, a former Miss Ireland, model and TV presenter, and Rocca's first husband, the former Irish international footballer and 1980s Arsenal right-back John Devine.

Stage queen Natasha Rocca Devine

"Over there, staging is the norm, even if it's just to get good photos for an AirBnB rental and even if there's just a small budget for it," Natasha says. "LA is probably the world's most important centre of staging, along with New York and cities in Australia. It's common sense that if you're selling your home, you are putting your best foot forward."

In 2017, Natasha returned home to set up one of the growing number of firms catering to Ireland's nascent home-staging market. Since then, The Interiors NRD (which incorporates Natasha's three initials), has won 10 awards for staging. She also featured in an episode of the RTE series Find Me A Home, which showed estate agent Owen Reilly selling a Grand Canal Dock lad-pad for 11pc above the original asking price of €650,000 after he brought in Natasha to stage the apartment first.

It showed the benefits of staging a property for sale, particularly one like a modern apartment, which could otherwise look unusually sparse and bare without some designer sprucing.

In 2004, Sinead Considine and Niamh de Barra helped pioneer home staging in Ireland after Sinead returned from working in the field in Melbourne.

The pair, who now run The Interiors Project together, had a "tough time" getting home staging off the ground during the boom years, even despite working on large properties in suburbs such as Foxrock and Rathmines.

But the concept is second nature in today's visual-led property market, particularly where contemporary-looking new homes are involved. "It gives developers the finished product so they can get good photos taken," she says. "Buyers are looking at photos online - often from overseas, and a lot of properties now have 3D-walk throughs and video as well."

Designer staged dining area with patio beyond at Claremont Cottage in Foxrock

While Irish developers have used showhouses to sell homes for decades, the phenomenon of private vendors staging their own property really only began to take off in Ireland circa 2013, when investors and receivers were putting "very sad and dated-looking properties" up for sale, according to Rena O'Kelly, a Foxrock-based director with Sherry FitzGerald.

"By going in and revamping and staging these properties, people realised there were good rewards to be had," she says. "And clever people saw there was a niche in the market for home stagers and set up businesses around that." Thanks to the rampant resurgence of property TV shows centred around selling homes, most vendors with a lick of common sense know they have to clean, declutter and depersonalise their property so prospective buyers can visualise themselves living in the space.

But Daft.ie and MyHome.ie are littered with examples of hastily-taken, dark photos of second-hand homes - often ex-rentals - that show everything from dirty dishes in a kitchen sink to Manchester United flags hanging above a living room sofa.

In the Instagram age, when all homes are expected to be picture-perfect, photos of dishevelled properties no longer cut the muster. As the Home Staging Association UK & Ireland points out, the first encounter 95pc of purchasers have with a property is with a photograph online. The better the photos, the higher the volume of viewings a property attracts and the greater the chance of multiple bids and a faster sale.

To set the scene for these photos, home stagers will do everything from renting out highly individualised statement pieces of furniture right down to organising repairs, repainting the walls, respraying the kitchen units and even getting the garden landscaped.

In return for that work, a staged home can sell up to three times faster than a non-staged home, according to 85pc of the British and Irish estate agents, property developers and homeowners surveyed last year by the Home Staging Association UK & Ireland. Most importantly, though, is the return on investment for a vendor: a 2017 report from the National Association of Realtors in the US revealed that a staged home can fetch as much as 20pc more than an empty house.

Paving the way: Sinead Considine and Niamh de Barra were pioneers in staging houses in Ireland back in 2004

Natasha, who is a member of the Home Staging Association, claims staging has increased the sale value of every home she has worked on by between 10pc and 20pc.

O'Kelly says one of two near-identical townhouses she recently sold in Stepaside fetched €40,000 more than the asking price because it was staged. "One house, with a west-facing garden, was on the market without having been staged," she says. "It was very well presented, but the owners were living in it. It sold for €445,000.

"Directly across the road was a slightly smaller house with an east-facing garden. But it had been rented out, so we recommended bringing in a home stager. She did up the garden, repainted throughout and put in high-end furniture. The great portfolio of photographs was a huge draw and we were inundated with enquiries. This led to a competitive bidding situation and the house was sold in four weeks for €490,000. This sale price more than justified the money invested in the staging, which cost about €5,000 or €6,000. "About 5pc to 10pc of our second-hand homes for sale are staged. Sometimes you have to speculate to accumulate."

Because home staging is still in its infancy in Ireland, the practice is more common at the high end of the market. A property like Gorse Hill - the controversial Killiney mansion formerly owned by solicitor Brian O'Donnell - could cost around €100,000 to stage, according to Rena, who was involved in the 2017 sale of the trophy home. But lower to mid-priced properties can also be transformed on a budget - Natasha has staged everything from €300,000-apartments to €1m-houses.

A bog-standard three-bed would cost around €5,000 to stage well, says Niamh de Barra, with fees based on weekly furniture rental. However, the property would need to be in good condition before even considering furniture rental - there's no point making a silk purse out of a sow's ear. Niamh says: "If the property requires work, the money would be better spent on repairs. That's why we have a full team of builders, tradesmen like carpenters, fitters and joiners, painters and decorators."

