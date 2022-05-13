Mark Keenan: why wood and straw are the future of sustainable and affordable home construction

Ply in the sky: A 300-metre, all timber tower mooted for The Barbican in London will be the world’s tallest ‘plyscraper’ if completed

We can blame the three little pigs for our fear of wood and straw as home building materials.

Throw in fear of fire and damp. And the fact that Irish builders have always tended to be super practical and ultra conservative.

As toddlers and tinies we were infused for life with the popular fable of the juvenile porcines sent forth into the world by their mother; to go out and build their own houses.

Fifer builds a house of straw. The Big Bad Wolf (BBW) arrives on the scene. The pig refuses to let him in (by the hair of his chinny chin chin). BBW huffs and puffs and blows the house down. He eats the hapless pig. Fiddler builds his home of wood sticks and the wolf does the same.

Practical Pig (every family has one) wears the denim dungarees. He builds his house of cement and bricks. So BBW huffs and puffs but gets nowhere. Practical doubles down when the wolf attempts to make his way down the chimney, only to fall into a cauldron of boiling water that the pig has bubbling in the hearth to catch him.

As a sprat I wondered if the proud-as-punch alpha pig on that closing page wasn’t somewhat unhinged. Who could boil someone alive after his siblings are eaten and still come up smiling?

Bricks, cement, concrete and steel combined have been the way of building for over a century. Concrete is with us since the Romans. Today, only water is used by humanity more than concrete and much of that water is used to make concrete.

But with recent revelations that global warming is happening at a much faster pace than we thought, it just might be the case that Practical Pig was wrong all along and that the future of construction will in fact be in wood and straw.

Concrete is a fabulous invention. A liquid that can be moulded into all shapes, which hardens to a water proof and rock consistency. Given a spine of steel it has been coaxed up half a kilometre into the air and 85 floors (China’s Dongguan International Trade Centre T2 completed last September is the new tallest building in the world).

China poured more concrete from 2011 to 2013 than the USA did in the entire 20th century. And right after fossil fuels and agriculture, comes concrete and steel in the planet killing carbons stakes.

Concrete and steel production each contribute 8pc to total global emissions.

Thankfully, we have Norwegians to lead the way towards the solution: ditch concrete and steel altogether and replace them with wood.

The tallest wooden tower block in the world is the 2019-completed Mjösa Tower at Brumunddal which stands 18 floors high with homes, offices and a hotel inside. It’s constructed of cross laminated timber (CLT).

This is factory-made from sheets of wood, usually pine or spruce, which are stacked in layers and glued together using a non toxic adhesive. For strength, each layer is stacked at a right angle to the one beneath it. The product is then machine pressed. It can be cut into any shape with ease, hence windows, doors etc. They call the buildings ‘plyscrapers’.

While the Scandinavians have always been the world’s practical pigs when it comes to finding new ways to save the planet, they also have very good reason to be fearless about building large with timber.

Norway has plenty of examples of 400 and 500-year-old two and three storey log homes which are inhabited and in perfect condition today. In a land of extreme weather they survived without paint or sealant. And they haven’t burned down, despite 350 years of candle and whale oil lamp lighting.

Fire and damp are the Irish practical pig’s big fears about living in homes made of wood, and particularly in timber residential high rise blocks.

But just like Norway’s village homes that are half a millennium old, the emerging plyscrapters have proven to be fire safe and damp sealed. The compressed timber tends to char rather than burn and the char in turn protects the inner wood.

Architects from Cambridge University and the private practice PLP Architects have designed a 300 metre all-timber tower for The Barbican in London.

If built, it will be the world’s largest plyscraper and the second tallest building in London after the Shard (they could call it the Splinter?).

But for practicality of scale (especially where Irish cities are concerned) look to Dalston Lane in Hackney.

The 2017-built wooden building there spans 10 storeys with only the ground and first floor in traditional materials. It was designed by Waugh Thistelton architects and has 121 apartments as well as offices, a restaurant and a gym.

It was manufactured (in Austria in this case) and arrived like a giant flat-pack on trucks.

So plyscrapers can be constructed much faster (a floor a week) and are much quieter to build (they are screwed together). The number of truck deliveries to site is radically reduced.

The buildings are no less strong but many times lighter. The material has almost no carbon footprint so it cuts out the damage done by concrete and steel. But there’s also the double advantage of locking in lots of carbon sucked in by the trees it is made of.

And if Irish builders need proof of longevity for CLT, let’s look at the Hackney’s 2009-completed CLT block at Murray Grove (29 apartments). It is showing no signs of wear or warping after 13 years exposed to the elements.

While wood is scarce right now (everything that is associated with construction is scarce at the moment) that’s just a temporary problem. Europe’s sustainable forests are being added to every year, to the extent that enough timber already grows to build a four-bed house every seven seconds.

So what about the straw? For one-off homes, straw bale build (rendered inside and out) is immensely cheap and practical, and massively insulating.

It has already proven its worth (see 25 years of Channel 4’s Grand Designs) but it is not popular with box-ticking planning officals at local councils.

Its high tech big brother is Hempcrete — a lime and hemp fibre mix made into blocks which are timber frame supported. It’s widely used in France and Canada and is going mainstream in the UK. But hemp is a low rise material. Block hemp is no use for getting high.

Irish construction bosses are notoriously slow to adapt new technologies. They dragged their heels for decades on timber frame and then with kit construction.

But with new data on more rapid planetary destruction, surely emissions regulations will now be applied to commercial construction in the same way other sectors are being whopped with plastic taxes and carbon penalties?

Two years ago, Leo Varadkar’s bestie Emmanuel Macron set an example when he decreed that all state buildings in France must be at least 50pc wood.

The Government here is already cajoling/bullying ordinary home owners to do their bit via hugely expensive home retrofits, helped by Government grants. Non participants get hit with penalty tax.

So what about applying the same carrot and cosh approach to the big developers and the international funds now slapping up huge planet-killing concrete and steel blocks at a record pace?

CSO data shows 70pc of the new homes completed in Dublin since the start of this year were apartments (steel and concrete intensive).

So while our neighbours are innovating to cut carbons, our own concrete carbon footprint gets bigger and bigger.

With wood technology now proven, the planet’s clock ticking and the path open for big CLT buildings, will our Government now move with just as much vigour to coerce their best buddies in the big funds to do their bit for the planet too?

Some incentives/penalties to get them out of the concrete blocks so to speak?

Somehow if I were you, I wouldn’t hold your huff and puff.