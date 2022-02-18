Mark Keenan – why men really can’t see dirt and how this affects house values

A query to Agony Aunt Rachel of the online magazine Persephone goes like this:

“My boyfriend and I just moved in together, and although we agreed on splitting the chores, I’m doing most of the cleaning. My boyfriend says it’s because men just don’t see dirt and messes like women do.”

Agony Aunt Rachel’s response starts like this: “Oh, sweetie, your boyfriend is full of shit...”

Her response continues in intricate detail and for some great length. And it clearly flags one of the greatest divides in the ongoing battle of the sexes: dirt.

Of course the standard male take (in a very toilet seat up or down way) is this: it’s not that men don’t see dirt but that women are super-sensitive to it (yes, I am aware that I’m now wading into perilously dirty waters).

But ladies, science proves that ‘dirt blindness’ in men/‘dirt sensitivity’ in women is a fact. The scientists blame it on Field Dependence Differential.

This basically means men and women have evolved to perceive their surrounds through completely different lenses and they process the data they filter from these lenses differently in the brain.

As a species we were hunter gatherers for tens of thousands of years. So we’re only a wet week out of the caves and much of our physiology is still designed for that existence. Men did the hunting and women did the gathering.

Tens of thousands of years of hunting meant men evolved the visual tendency to scan over long distances and pick single objects (an antelope) out of a wider field. So men developed a linear visual focus — a bit like a laser beam.

Meantime, tens of thousands of years of gathering meant women developed a heightened close-up and peripheral vision (a bit like a car’s proximity scanner), to keep an eye out for dangers approaching from all angles close in. And to quickly spot the best berries and nuts on a bush that’s full of them.

It’s why men today assert that women can’t relate maps to a real landscape and why women say men can’t find the butter in the fridge (they can’t).

And I am a man who stares at length into my fridge. I am also the man you see frozen in time at the supermarket aisle, scanning, scanning and scanning; straining to locate the right tin on an expansive display. For me supermarket trips are a serial game of “Where is Wally?” Watch any lone male transfixed at the supermarket as women swoop in around him from all angles to snatch what they want and move on; leaving him and his antelope scanner flailing for that elusive tin of beans.

And while we can agree that both men and women take sneaky looks at good looking members of the opposite sex, it means only men get caught. Because their field dependence differential means they have to fix their eyes very obviously on something to look at it properly. Whereas women (peripheral scanners) can look all they like without ever looking like they’re looking.

In her 2014 book Why Men Like Straight Lines and Women Like Polka Dots, psychology author and workplace gender equality advocate Professor Gloria Moss outlines how field dependence differential relates to domestic dirt/a mess.

As she put it to Cosmopolitan magazine: “Women’s role as gatherers, managers of the community and designers of homes, and everything in them, meant that they needed excellent close-up and colour vision to be able to tell ripe from unripe berries and mood changes in infants and adults, as well as incredible responsiveness to round shapes.

“So the bawling baby becomes an object of adoration, and the fourth colour pigment that up to 50pc of women have — adding hundreds of millions more colours to their vision — makes it easier to pick the best berries and nip a fever in the bud.”

Moss fast forwards 10,000 years to that pile of disordered coloured cushions on the sofa. “We’ll notice it and find it jarring.

"Meanwhile, men see objects out of context from their environment — which means he’ll see the cushions individually and not notice they just don’t look right. So, while it might seem unbelievable, he genuinely doesn’t notice his socks all over the floor. He’s not just pretending not to see them. No, really.”

An American study on cleaning undertaken for The Atlantic backs up these findings. It shows that men in a couple do half as much cleaning as their female partner. But it also shows that single men who live on their own also do half as much cleaning as single women who live on their own. The cleaning is undertaken in response to the perception of dirt. Men see dirt half as much (or women see dirt twice as much).

But if you don’t believe scientists, psychologists and Cosmo, ask any canny estate agent, male or female. In unison they’ll tell you that the single most important thing to do when selling a house is not only to clean it, but to deep clean it. And that lots of vendors don’t.

The agent will tell you that dirt and dirty smells are by far the biggest turnoff for women when it comes to buying a house (but hardly at all for men).

Rundown but clean is fine for women, but smells and dirt are the killer. Agents will also tell you that whenever a couple buys a house, in 90pc of cases, it is the woman who decides which house to buy and which to dismiss (in fact women account for 83pc of all purchases period says Professor Moss). They’ll also tell you that a woman will make her decision to dismiss a house within seconds of arriving.

Whether you believe in male ‘dirt blindness’ or stand with Rachel, if you want to sell a home well, the message therefore is simple: scrub the bejaysus out of it. Get rid of all the old carpets — bare floor boards are better than smelly carpet. Wash or remove the curtains. Eliminate all smells. Paint it from top to bottom inside; not just to have it looking clean and fresh, but also to overpower the lingering smells of prior habitation.

I took advantage of dirt aversion when I got my first home for a bargain price. It was thoroughly, despicably filthy. The carpets stuck to my feet underfoot, there was grease on the walls of the kitchen and the whole interior smelled like old putrefied socks.

At the open viewing I saw couple after couple come in. The lady would cough, put her hand over her face, turn on her heel and walk straight out the door. In one case, I could hear her partner, pleading: “It’s only smelly carpet! We can pull it up! This house can be cleaned!”

And he was right. Ripping out the carpets, sanding and varnishing the boards, deep cleaning and painting was all it took. The agent later reckoned this alone added 15pc to its value. So, the dirt took 15pc off the sale price for the mess myopic man who sold it to me.

And while we can scrub up the sale price of a home we are selling, it also means that we can bag a bargain (there’s still a few out there) by playing dirty. Find yourself the filthiest, smelliest, most solidly constructed hovel you can locate which won’t be of interest to a builder. Because some men really would drop €45k off a €300,000 house rather than get stuck in with the marigolds. And if that’s not clean proof, I don’t know what is.