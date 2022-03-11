Mark Keenan – the top seven foods you can grow in your own backyard

Pears can be trained along a sunny wall or fence in the esplanade/espalier style.

As a kid I used to envy those who came to school with a nice Golden Delicious or a perfectly formed Granny Smith. In my lunch box I had a gnarly homegrown mutant from the tree in our back garden. And when other kids would pick the brand sticker off theirs before eating it, I was more likely to be fishing a dead wasp out of a hole in mine.

I come from an extended family which always grew food in the garden. Not to be ‘green’ or trendy, but for practical nutrition.

Fruit in particular was something that most suburban back gardens, however small, were cultivated to produce right up to the 1980s.

Each suburban garden had at least one “cooking” apple tree for pies and cakes, and an “eating” apple tree for snacks. In Ireland it was traditional for couples buying their first homes to plant one of each on moving in.

Our diet was full of cherries, strawberries, plums, pears, gooseberries, blackcurrants, blackberries, raspberries, loganberries (like a longer raspberry), red currants and rhubarb (though classed as a vegetable, to us it was for desert). All came out of the suburban family garden.

I revisited the food growing trend when I took on an allotment. For many years we ate homegrown onions, tomatoes, brassicas, fruit and most of our fresh produce came from that plot.

When the economic crash came, I became self-employed and had to let the allotment go because I no longer had the free time to maintain it. Allotments require a lot of time.

But I did learn lots about what’s practical and what’s not when it comes to growing food in a restricted garden space.

The Covid lockdowns brought a renewed interest in growing food in suburban gardens, but a lot of people I know who recently tried food growing have resigned after a failed few attempts.

Given my experience, it was easy for me to see where they went wrong. They bought cheap supermarket display seeds that were duds, they grew the wrong stuff, the wrong varieties, they planted it in the wrong place.

They grew stuff that was too expensive to buy and entailed too much effort and care for what you got back (I only once grew peas at the allotment after two big rows of them produced the equivalent of just one €1.99 supermarket bag for endless effort).

March is the time to get started if you’re thinking of growing food in your own backyard.

You should start with a handful of truly productive food types and varieties if you want to make a real impression at your family table. Buy your seeds from top end suppliers and reputable names only. Online research will tell you the varieties and seed companies to stick with.

For a small to medium back garden, in my view here are the seven most practical food types for an inexperienced first timer, with a view to providing the most food for the table for the very least space and effort.

1 Tomatoes

The gift that keeps on giving for value, yield, taste and versatility. It’s important to choose the right strain. Do your research and go for a productive but, importantly, a tasty variety. Sungold, Tigeralla, Brandywine, Tumbling Tom Ailsa Craig and Gardener’s Delight are all reliable. Moneymaker is tasteless.

Start them indoors from seed, put them outside in May in containers on the sunniest wall of your patio. Pinch out the centre offshoots that emerge between the primary branches and the stalks as they grow and train them upwards on sticks or string.

They can be flash frozen, made into puree or sauce to be frozen, or just picked as you need them. I don’t buy tomatoes from August until Christmas each year based yields from a two foot by five tub arrangement.

2 Onions

The increasingly papery and poor onions sold in supermarkets and convenience shops make these a practical option. Buy sets (small bulbs) not seeds and choose a reliable variety like Centurion.

You can grow enough onions to last a family from October to March in a sunny raised bed measuring six foot by four. After harvesting, dry them out, string together and hang them up for storage. You do need the sun though.

3 Salads

You can grow myriad lettuces from iceberg to lola rosa along with mustard and pak choi. Best grown in raised beds sided with rough wood or in greenhouses (slugs).

Sow two lines each week through the year. Cut leaves rather than pull the entire plant. As they bolt (sprout upwards) pull them out and move on to the next row. Constantly replant in relays.

4 Herbs

The basic herbs necessary for your cooking are easy to grow. Buy them as plants. Don’t put them together in the sort of mixed herb boxes garden centres are fond of flogging. They need different soil conditions. Rosemary, thyme, marjoram, and parsley are fairly straightforward.

The first three like a fairly dry soil. Grow them in big pots outside in a sunny spot. Basil and coriander are prone to bolt with a difficulty in getting the balance right between the soil being too wet or too dry.

5 Chilis

You might think it’s an odd one to include, but some of the best home grown value I’ve got over the years comes from chilis. You can choose according to heat. I like to grow Cayenne (the classic red curving hot chili) and also Numex, a small milder multi-coloured variety that glows red, yellow, orange and purple all at once to outshine any floral display.

Chilis need to be hatched out in a clingfilm covered tray of soil in your hot press (they won’t germinate otherwise). They like to grow close together which saves space.

They do best in big window box planters in which you can support the plants with canes. Transfer them outside from May onwards or leave them on the window. Pick them as you need them or dry them in the oven and grind them to flakes which store all year.

When they get mites or aphids (they always do) spray with a light soap and water solution.

6 Apples, Plums and Pears

Ireland has the perfect climate for these fruits, apples particularly. For the small garden, buy the Coronet miniature apple tree which was developed here in Ireland. It will even grow on a balcony in a big tub. Mine is 15 years old and stands five feet high.

With two types grafted it gives me yellow apples from one portion and later green and red apples from another. Pear varieties can be trained along a sunny wall or fence to save space and keep height down in the esplanade/espalier style and plum trees can also be kept pruned back. They blossom too.

7 Potatoes

Ireland became reliant on the spud before The Famine because it produced the most amount of varied nutrition from the smallest amount of ground, for the least effort. National Geographic has called the potato the “most complete food”. Now they’re being imported and becoming very expensive.

Buy a bag of Roosters, Kerrs Pinks or Golden Wonders. Leave them to sprout. Take a knife and cut them into portions, leaving a sprouted “eye” in each one. Plant these a foot apart and eight inches deep. When they’re ready dig them up as you need them.

Alternatively, the ‘bin’ method allows you to grow them in tight spaces, even on balconies. Plant up a plastic bin (with holes for drainage) with spaced depth layers of spud eye bits and soil. So even in an apartment, you can grow yourself a few stone of spuds.

No excuses, it’s March, get out back and grow.