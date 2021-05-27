Makeover on main street – from derelict property  to stylish family home

Main Street, Abbeyleix, Co Laois Asking price: €380,000 Agent: Hume Auctioneers (057) 8681111

Sometimes when you’re trying to win a partner over to your way of thinking, it’s not always necessary to include every little detail.

Rebecca Reilly was home on holidays from Australia for a couple of weeks in 2014 when she saw that a house on the main street in Abbeyleix was for sale.

She knew it well from when her parents were running the pub next door a few years previously and felt an instant connection. She was quite shocked at the house’s condition when she went to view it, but was still determined to talk her husband-to-be, Danny Gaughan, around when she got back to Oz.

“It was derelict and hadn’t been lived in for about seven years,” Rebecca recalls. “There were no walls inside and there was a tree growing up the back of it. But I thought it had potential. I went back to Australia, talked Danny around and we made an offer.” But she neglected to tell him the house she wanted was derelict.

Danny saw it for the first time three months later when the couple returned to Ireland for good. “I’ll never forget it,” laughs Rebecca. “He was horrified. He nearly died when he saw how bad it was.”

Thankfully, he came around and, as a carpenter, he was full of ideas and plans for the house. Rebecca may have found the house, but she is quick to give Danny the credit for all the work that went into it.

With an original floor area of just 900sq ft, the couple added another 1,500sq ft to the property by building a large timber frame extension on the back. This enabled them to refurbish the original rooms at the front of the house in a more traditional style, with the new build more suited to modern living with an open-plan kitchen and living area.

At the front of the house, sash windows were installed, new floors were laid and the quarry tiles in the hallway were restored and put back in place.

There was a lot of leg work involved, with every weekend given up to travelling around the country to find doors, baths and fixtures and furniture that would look at home in a property that dates back to the early 1800s. For the downstairs bathroom, an antique roll top bath and toilet with high cistern were salvaged and brought back to life thanks to modern plumbing.

Rebecca believes their best find was some of the furniture for the kitchen. An antiques dealer in the town had two big larders and a dresser that had come from a convent in Ballyroan. Danny did a lot of work to integrate it all with appliances and other units to create a fully functioning kitchen with a hob set into the island and a utility room to the side.

The house is also proof of how far the home office concept has come over the last 18 months, with one of the nicest rooms given over to a workspace. “It’s funny because it was the ‘good’ sitting room with the original fireplace in the old part of the house, but we never

used it.

“Then remote working came along and we changed it around.” Rebecca says. ”We painted the walls in Farrow and Ball’s Hague Blue, which I worried would be too dark, but it worked out well.”

On the other side of the hallway is Rebecca’s favourite room. “I said to Danny that I would love a room that was really girly, where I could come in to chill out in or do a workout. We went with Ground Pink by Farrow and Ball on the walls and it’s just gorgeous. We found the old fireplace in a salvage yard and it looks great in there.”

Upstairs, the extension plays host to the master bedroom, with its

ensuite shower room and walk-in wardrobe. There are two other double bedrooms at the front of the house and a family bathroom.

The back garden is fully enclosed with a large lawned area and patio.

The house is right beside McEvoy’s restaurant and the renowned Morrissey’s pub is just across the road.

But for Rebecca, it’s Mueller & O’Connell’s artisan bakery, with their sourdough and pastries, that she’ll miss most. “They are amazing. There are massive queues every Saturday morning with people coming from miles for the bread.”

Even though it feels like they’ve just put the renovations behind them, Rebecca, Danny and their 16-month-old daughter Genevieve look like they’re on the move again. “We’d love to restore a big property in the country. We’ve really got the bug after this house.”