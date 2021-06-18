Love for keeps: The Kilkenny castle that became a haven for lockdown nuptials

Mhairi Gray pictured at Ballybur Castle which she has run as a self-catering business, and niche wedding venue during the pandemic PHOTO: BRIAN MEADE

Ballybur Castle, Cuffesgrange, Co Kilkenny Asking price: €825,000 Agent: Joint agents Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes (01) 2376433 and Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (056) 7721904

For a few select couples, Ballybur Castle in Kilkenny has been the wedding venue of dreams.

The restored 1588 tower found a niche market during the pandemic for those who were forced by restrictions to keep their guest list numbers low.

The Gray family had been running it as a self-catering retreat for the previous few years, but when Covid struck, they realised there were some local couples who wanted to go ahead with their wedding, regardless of numbers.

“We have had really little, bespoke weddings, including my own last year,” says Mhairi Gray. “We opened it to locals during lockdown and we had five or six small weddings, which was lovely.”

A wedding model pictured at Ballybur Castle PHOTO: Katie Kavanagh

A wedding model pictured at Ballybur Castle PHOTO: Katie Kavanagh

The castle has been in the Gray family since the mid 1970s, when it was bought by Mhairi’s parents, Aifric O’Loughlin and Frank Gray.

“They met in Connemara when my dad was on a lads’ holiday from Scotland,” Mhairi explains. “They fell head over heels, so he moved to Ireland and got a job in Kilkenny County Council. They saw the castle at auction. He was an engineer and she was an artist, so they decided to go for it. Restoring it to its original state was always their ultimate goal.”

The top floor drawing room with Kilkenny limestone floor

The top floor drawing room with Kilkenny limestone floor

Built in 1588 by Richard Comerford, the castle was quite neglected when the Grays took it on. The top was blown off during the Cromwellian invasion (1650), but it came out better than many other buildings that were attacked during the conflict.

Although the castle was pretty derelict, with no roof or windows or running water, it still had inhabitants when acquired by the Grays.

Ballybur Castle and grounds

Ballybur Castle and grounds

There were two sisters and a brother, all living on the ground floor of the building, who had finally decided the time had come to sell up and move on.

The Grays restored the castle and outbuildings over the years, with their young children growing up on the site.

The master bedroom with window seats doubling as extra beds

The master bedroom with window seats doubling as extra beds

“Before my parents built the coach house, we lived in the cowshed,” says Mhairi, as she looks back on those early years. “Beside the castle were two arches that would have been used as the entrances for carriages, so my parents built a house around the arches for us to live in.”

As children, the Grays had nothing but good times, with dungeons and murder holes to keep them entertained. “I remember myself and my two brothers digging down to the oubliette. It was about six feet deep and we would take turns holding the torch while the other one would dig.”

The dining room

The dining room

A lot of hard work went into the restoration, with Frank and Aifric adding where they could over the years. “They had such drive and determination,” says Mhairi. “They stood on the top of the roof and rebuilt it stone by stone. When everyone else was buying a bungalow, they bought a pile of stone.”

Frank was never keen to run the castle as a business, but despite his reservations it happened naturally over the years, as Americans who were looking into their ancestry got in touch.

The ground floor kitchen

The ground floor kitchen

When her parents moved away, Mhairi took over as she only lived down the road. The castle was renovated further to make it more appealing as a venue or self-catering rental. There was no big push to publicise the castle, so it was only really rented out to those who emailed an interest in it.

“We eventually got the house and castle up and running and 2018/19 were great years. We are a now niche wedding venue catering for 10-50 people. Myself and my husband Darren married here last year, as did my brother and his husband in 2019.”

Guest bedroom at Ballybur Castle

Guest bedroom at Ballybur Castle

As it stands today, the ground floor of the castle is a kitchen with stone flagged floor and timber ceiling. The original stone spiral staircase takes you up to the master bedroom with window seats that double as additional sleeping areas.

There is another bedroom and bathroom on this floor. Up again is the dining room with a banquet table that seats 12 and a kitchenette. There is another bedroom and bathroom off this room.

The top floor, which would have been the castle’s state apartment, is now a drawing room with a polished Kilkenny limestone floor, large open fireplace and a swing seat in the window. There is a secret room off this that was once a priest’s hiding space. Stairs from here lead up to the ramparts, where on a clear day you can see across to Mount Leinster.

The stained glass window in the drawing room

The stained glass window in the drawing room

The coach house next door is styled as a traditional farmhouse and has a kitchen, dining room and living room, as well as four bedrooms, two of which are en suite.

Even though it’s been there for over 400 years, a lot of the locals didn’t know about it because it can’t be seen from the road.

“The setting it quite magical,” says Mhairi. “We’ve been to see a lot of other castles and some are quite austere, but as soon as you get to Ballybur, there’s a real sense of calm. There’s a nice energy out there.”

The outdoor dining area

The outdoor dining area

Sadly, Frank passed away in 2019 and Mhairi’s brothers don’t live in Kilkenny anymore so, with a heavy heart, the Grays are letting their beloved castle go.

“We’ve brought it as far as we can as a family. For anyone who takes it on, the business is there, and it’s very manageable and ready-made. We’ve done all the heavy work, so the potential is huge.”