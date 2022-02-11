‘Living wall’ brings natural feel to contemporary penthouse in Dublin’s ‘Silicon Docks’

109 The Westmoreland Address: Charlotte Quay Dock, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 4 Asking price: €650,000 Agent: Owen Reilly (01) 6777100

Living walls, inside and out, are increasingly on trend with architects and designers. The walls, which are covered in living foliage, provide a splash of greenery on an otherwise ordinary structure, adding a more natural feel to an urban environment as developers and designers strive to be environmentally friendly in what they build.

You will see them on the sides of commercial buildings, in shopping centres, car-parks and even construction hoardings. They’re to be found in hotel lobbies, community centres and of course, in private homes.

There’s the added benefit indoors that large amounts of plant cover will purify the air by absorbing carbon dioxide and impurities as well as producing oxygen.

But what starts off as a wonderful concept too often ends up as a tangled mass of dead shriveled leaves and stems, particularly if the wrong plants are used, if their particular needs aren’t understood and tended to and if there’s not enough light.

Adam Starikiewicz bought the property in 2016 with his fiancée Natalia. Photo by Bryan Meade

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Adam Starikiewicz bought the property in 2016 with his fiancée Natalia. Photo by Bryan Meade

But in a bright and airy top floor apartment at 109 The Westmoreland on Charlotte Quay in the heart of Dublin’s Docklands, one couple has made a big success of their living wall design as a central statement piece in their overall interior scheme. Their verdant version contains 80 different plants which are thriving on a large square panel.

This 1,033 sq ft dwelling has two double bedrooms, two bathrooms and a balcony overlooking the city. But it’s the unusually large open-plan kitchen, dining and living area that is spectacularly anchored for the eye by that vertical explosion of foliage.

Adding a living wall was the idea of owner Adam Starikiewicz, who bought the property in 2016 with his fiancée Natalia Bartol. He hit upon the concept while renovating the apartment. “I’d seen living walls in other apartments and offices and I liked how they looked,” he says. “We did some research online and decided to go with it.”

The light-filled living area

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The light-filled living area

Their living wall, which features ferns, spider plants and angel’s wing, among other plants, has thrived. “It’s remarkably easy to maintain,” says Adam. “You simply fill up a tank of water on the wall once every four to five weeks and it waters the plants automatically. From time to time, Natalia will do some maintenance, removing dead leaves and cutting the plants back, but it’s not a big job.”

The apartment itself has helped the cause for this greener interior. Its floor-to-ceiling windows and huge overhead skylights ensure the wall mounted plantation has plenty of natural light to help it thrive.

The living area with its floor-to-ceiling windows and skylight

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The living area with its floor-to-ceiling windows and skylight

It helped with their apartment renovation, that Adam’s mum Malgorzata Wachowiak is an interior designer. Based in Poland, she visits Ireland regularly and Malgorzata came up with ideas for all of the rooms and sourced equipment from Poland. “We were very lucky in that respect,” says Adam. “She was a big help and it was nice to involve her in the project.”

And despite the fact it’s a low maintenance apartment, the renovation turned out to be quite a big project, taking them five years to complete. “When we first moved in it was very basic,” says Adam. “The walls were bare and there was very little decoration. But we loved the floor-to-ceiling windows, which let in the light, and we could see that the property had potential.”

The kitchen

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The kitchen

Since then, they have opened up the space between the kitchen and living area, created the living wall, and extended a floor-to-ceiling window.

In addition, they installed polished wooden floors throughout. They also changed the bathroom units, sourcing new ones from Poland and added a utility space.

The kitchen has brand new SieMatic units by Arena, with Miele appliances. Fitted wardrobes were installed in the bedrooms and the light switches and sockets have been changed.

The heating system has also been upgraded, meaning the apartment is warm at all times.

The property has two double bedrooms

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The property has two double bedrooms

The most impressive room however is, of course, that open-plan living area. And another big selling point is that the apartment is also south-facing with views of the Dublin Mountains and the city skyline.

The clean lines of the design and the use of neutral colours could be sterile were they not offset with pops of colour from the art works on the walls, the furnishings, and the rich and warm polished wooden floors.

Adam and Natalie are both computer programmers working in the tech sector. And not surprisingly their bright and refreshing home environment came into its own during lockdown.

“We’ve loved working here because the apartment is so comfortable now,” says Adam. The couple got to enjoy the daylight and the elevated views. “We’re in no hurry to go back to the office,” he adds.

The view from Charlotte Quay

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The view from Charlotte Quay

The couple, both 35, are from Poznań in Western Poland, and met in college. After graduating in 2010, they applied for jobs around the world, but both happened to be offered positions in Dublin.

“We originally came to Ireland for work,” says Adam. “But we have since changed jobs a number of times and we find we enjoy living here. It’s now home.”

But when they first moved over, their experience of Ireland was tainted by their living conditions.

“We rented an apartment in a Georgian building on Fitzwilliam Square for two years,” recalls Adam. “It was a grim experience. It was very cold and damp and because the apartment wasn’t comfortable, that influenced our view of Ireland as a whole.” So to get control over their home environment, the couple decided it would be best to buy their own home.

The exterior

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The exterior

When they bought 109 The Westmoreland they were determined it would be a very different experience. “It’s only recently that we feel like we’ve finished working on it and have been able to enjoy it. It took a lot of time and effort.”

After 11 years living in Ireland, they’ve plenty of friends here. “It was never a culture shock coming to Ireland,” says Adam. “In many respects, I found it very similar to Poland.

“The people are similar in how they spend free time and how they relate to each other,” he adds. “When you go out to the pub in the evening, people here have the same sense of humour as they do in Poland. Living here feels very natural.”

But now they’re at a stage in their lives where they want to put down roots and live in a house with a garden. The couple have already bought a new home in Dalkey, Co Dublin. Both love the outdoors and are keen kite surfers who spend their weekends by the sea.

Charlotte Quay Dock at night

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Charlotte Quay Dock at night

With their apartment just placed on the market, the couple have mixed feelings about selling it.

“It’s bittersweet because we love our apartment and this area and we have amazing neighbours,” says Adam.

Grand Canal Dock, known as the ‘Silicon Docks’ is an enclosed harbour where the Grand Canal flows into the Liffey. Landmarks here include the Millennium Tower, the stylish Marker Hotel, The Bord Gais Theatre designed by Daniel Libeskind and Google’s Montevetro building. If they time it right, the new owners can expect to join the locals this summer, sitting out at the area’s waterfront restaurants, enjoying Mediterranean food and sipping cocktails.

Owen Reilly seeks €650,000.