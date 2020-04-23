Living next door to Bannon: family home with reclaimed marble church arches on the same street as Room To Improve star

Starchitect Dermot Bannon caused such a stir when his new Dublin home was the subject of a double episode of RTE's Room To Improve last January that people came from far and wide to catch a glimpse of his newly made-over celebrity abode.

While 640,000 viewers followed the transformation on TV, for some time afterwards, the normally quiet Valentia Road in the north city suburb of Drumcondra was thronged with eager sightseers turning up to sneak a peek at Chez Bannon for themselves.

As the post-broadcast tide of interlopers eventually ebbed, tranquillity returned to the north Dublin street where houses were originally built for high-ranking civil servants in the 1930s. Facing the grounds of Corpus Christi Church to the front and with very large gardens to the rear, Valentia Road is where many locals aspire to live.

Bannon, who moved from Bantry Road, which is just one road over, is not the only local who got to fulfil the dream of moving there. His neighbour, Carol Quinn, who lives a few doors away in Number 19, always admired the houses when she was younger, growing up on nearby Joyce Road.

"Dermot's a gentleman," she says. "He really is terribly nice and he did a magnificent job on his house. He should be proud of himself."

The same could be said of Carol, who took on a dramatic revamp of her own home in 2003. Her grand design extended the house to 3,487 sq ft - over three times its original size - with a further 280 sq ft in the attic.

"No improvements had been made to the property for 70 years, so it was in its original, old-fashioned state," recalls Carol. "I wanted big and bright open-plan spaces with lots of light and room for family and friends to gather."

The staircase was repositioned and the original kitchen turned into a spacious hallway. To the right, double doors lead to a formal living and dining room overlooking the church grounds. A few steps lead down to a cosy family room with glazed doors opening on to one of two sunken paved patios to the rear.

Carol has a tradition of emptying the family room of furniture and installing tables and chairs to accommodate over 40 extended family members for Christmas dinner. In summer, it's all out to the back for barbecues and garden parties.

During the renovation, Carol salvaged some ornate marble and sandstone arches and columns from St Peter's Church in nearby Phibsborough.

"They came from one of the old confessional boxes," she says. "I engaged a Portuguese stonemason, a super craftsman, to file the sandstone and match the central column of the archway, which now frames the entrance between the family room and the kitchen."

The country-style kitchen, with vaulted ceiling and timber beams, has a large central island with thick Iroco wood top. Original red brick salvaged from McKee Barracks is used on feature walls in the family room, kitchen and in the garden.

There's another dining room in the sunroom to the rear, a ground floor shower room and a garage/storage area. Upstairs, the main bedroom has a vaulted ceiling with timber beams, ensuite bathroom and a balcony overlooking the back garden. There are three more spacious double bedrooms, one ensuite, and a family bathroom.

Outside, beyond the two west-facing patios which get all-day sun, the lawned back garden, bordered by trees and shrubs, stretches to 323ft.

"The garden was great when the children were young," Carol remembers. "My two girls were mad into camogie and my son into hurling, so we put up 25ft goalposts and they had their pals over and played to their hearts' content.

"Now the children are grown and I'm downsizing within the area. I like to stroll up to the village or take George, my great Dane, for walks along Dollymount Strand. I may stay in Drumcondra or move a little closer to the sea, but not too far away - and definitely northside.

"We've been extraordinarily happy here. Our home has heart and soul and, above all, it's lived in. It's a showstopper, not a showpiece."

Located off Griffith Avenue, Valentia Road is a stone's throw from local shops in Drumcondra Village and within walking distance of the city. The No 11 bus runs to the city centre and a host of schools and third-level colleges are within easy reach, while the National Botanic Gardens is 2km away.

