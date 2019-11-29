Light filled Wicklow bungalow overlooking the Red Hills for €750,000

Don't ever scratch a drab 1970s or 1980s-style bungalow or a plain county dormer off your house-hunting list until you've seen what the owners of a once austere and dated Wicklow bungalow have done to lift its spirits.

Upon acquiring the house at Hanlon's Lane at Goldenhill, Manor Kilbridge, one couple called in a local architect to improve it.

The first item on the agenda was to remove the ceilings in one segment and push on up into the roof, adding a huge welcoming window into the formerly enclosed apex to let the light stream in and open up views of the county's famously lush rolling hills.

With the floor gone, the architect was able to create a dream open-plan kitchen/dining room with a double-height lofted roof, mezzanine balcony and triple aspect windows including light from former upstairs dormer windows. This space, which is more than 500 sq ft, is the new heart of the home.

