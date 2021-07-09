29 John Dillon Street, Christchurch, Dublin 8 Asking price: €310,000 Agent: Felicity Fox (01) 6334431

Thirty years ago, there was a great big buzz about a new property trend in Dublin.

Some young professionals were turning away from traditional flatland homes where rents had risen to an average of €40 per week and were looking to buy smaller houses in older parts of the city centre. The condition of bedsits and flats were often appalling and this helped drive the trend.

The front of the house on John Dillon Street

The front of the house on John Dillon Street

It started in the Liberties with one and two-bedroom cottages and terrace houses which could be bought then for the equivalent of an average year’s salary. Younger people were happy to buy older run down artisan homes with the idea of doing them up slowly over time as they could afford it.

At that time the city centre was the reserve of flatland renters, the socially housed and older ‘salt of the earth’ working class Dubs. Homebuyers had for the most part avoided it. There were big issues with dereliction on all the main thoroughfares from the South Circular Road to the North Circular. Even prime real estate stretches like Harcourt Street had derelict lots.

The attic has been converted into a work space

The attic has been converted into a work space

The new trend gave Government the idea to encourage this interest in city centre living through development tax incentives. If young people were prepared to buy small cottages, they’d surely buy new apartments. In turn, it would reinvigorate the city by replacing derelict lots with new homes.

It eventually led to Section 23 Relief, which drove renewal early on and helped turn the city into a thriving community again.

John Dillon Street in Christchurch was among the prime early targets for these young buyers. In 1990, houses here sold for €25,000. Most were larger than the Liberties cottages which a majority of buyers were going for.

The double bedroom with built-in storage and dressingroom

The double bedroom with built-in storage and dressingroom

The houses were built in the 1880s, likely by the Dublin Artisan Dwelling Company. By 1901 they were occupied by an upper echelon of workers which included policemen, postmen, carpenters and distillery and brewery workers.

No 29 was home to printer and compositor John Maher, his wife and four children, two of who were also printers and compositors and one a “paper ruler” who operated machines which put ink margins on paper.

Anne Marie Downey and Boombox

Anne Marie Downey and Boombox

When health sector worker Anne Marie Downey bought No29 in 2004, the first wave of new city buyers that had reinvigorated the street in the early 1990s were trading up. It meant that homes like hers already had the heavy lifting work done on renovation.

“The people who had it before me did a really good job,” she says. “They moved the bathroom upstairs, they opened up the attic space and they knocked two small bedrooms into one larger L-shaped room.

“The downstairs was also opened up so that the big open plan space downstairs is double aspect. This has flooded it with light and sorted out a problem with the original layouts of these homes which could leave them quite dark inside.”

A quiet corner

A quiet corner

Downey will be familiar to former regulars at the long-running Dublin Flea Market where she helped the organisers over many years, and also through her travelling tea party event at the Electric Picnic.

But there was still plenty of scope for her to put her own stamp on the place.

“The bedroom was L-shaped and that didn’t really work. I got a friend of mine who is a Berlin-based architect to take a look and he reconfigured that floor. So he opened up the landing space into the bedroom. He put in a sliding screen which I can pull across to close the bedroom space.

The bathroom has been refurbished with vintage fittings

The bathroom has been refurbished with vintage fittings

"He closed off one part of the L to make a walk in dressingroom and wardrobe area which is a saviour. It means the bedroom space is calming and clear of clutter. As a former hoarder I can really appreciate this.

“He also replaced the paddle type stairs to the attic with something more practical. I’m a dedicated dog owner so that was important to me.”

Downey’s interior look has been influenced by many vintage items from the Dublin Flea Market (sadly no more), the antiques shops on Francis Street and finds from charity shops.

“The table was a great find. I’ve worked from it, made stuff on it, had lovely dinner parties at it,” she says.

Another view of the living area

Another view of the living area

Then there’s the wonderfully elegant antique Norwegian stove at the centre of the room. “There was a guy at the Flea Market who specialised in reconditioning these beautiful antique stoves.

“It’s an Ovne from Norway where they know about stoves. It’s over a hundred years old and it has a unicorn on the front! It burns wood, coal, briquettes and even though I have central heating, it heats the whole house on its own.”

The spiral staircase

The spiral staircase

Located near Francis Street School, John Dillon Street was named after the Young Irelander, John Blake Dillon, and sweeps east from St Nicholas Church to the old Iveagh Markets.

“It’s a wonderful part of town. So lively and rich in activity. My neighbours are all good friends and that has been so important to me. But it’s time to move on. As the years go by I’ve wanted a decent garden and it’s time to get one. So I’m putting it up for sale.”

Walk through the entrance door and into the porch you will find space for coats and shoes. The porch leads to a large dual aspect living/dining room with the stove at its heart. The kitchen is located off the living/dining room and comes with a dishwasher.

The backyard

The backyard

Upstairs, the bathroom is an elegant affair with an antique sink and a freestanding roll top bath with a Triton electric shower overhead.

The bedroom is a large double room with built-in storage. There is a dressing area off the bedroom with a range of built-in wardrobes and from this area there is a stairs to the attic which is currently used as a study.

Outside to the rear is a west facing cobblelocked yard. At front here is on street disc parking.

But here at the heart of everything, you won’t need a car. Just a dog. The Felicity Fox estate agency seeks €310,000.