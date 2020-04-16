Letting off steam in Terenure - a modernised period home on an old tram line with a converted coach house

One of the two reception rooms on the first floor with period features

For almost a half of a century, the residents of Glencar, a Victorian home at 99 Templeogue Road in Dublin 6W (previously known as Lockerbie), witnessed the daily traverses of one of the strangest precursors to the Luas, which trundled by their door many times a day.

The Dublin & Blessington Steam Tram company opened in 1888, running what was essentially a cross between a steam train and a horse-drawn tram.

A small double-cabined steam engine (which resembled two tiny steam locos stuck together nose to nose) towed two double-decker trams full of passengers, and sometimes also goods trailers of cattle and food produce, from the DBST depot at what is now Terenure Library and the former Classic Cinema building in Terenure, to Blessington 15 miles away.

The steam locos ran on the road along tram tracks from the depot on Templeogue Road, few doors down from Glencar, up through Templeogue, Tallaght, Saggart, Crooksling and Brittas before arriving at Blessington. In the hot summer months, there was a high demand from trippers going to the lakes and to Poulaphouca, which was later added as a destination. At these times, the lumber trailers that followed the main passenger cars had their loads covered in seats, in turn surrounded by protective mesh so the extra passengers didn't fall out. These were called the 'cage cars'. The engine travelled at a steady 10 miles an hour, belching out thick black smoke and it took 90 minutes to get to Blessington. The cage car trippers arrived with blackened faces.

Expand Close The modernised kitchen/dining room / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The modernised kitchen/dining room

The steam tram was a dangerous affair, often running down pedestrians or flinging off passengers and crew at bumps en route. So many were killed that the Templeogue Inn, to which the corpses were brought, became known as The Morgue.

The steam tram service closed in 1932 after the arrival of the Paragon Omnibus company, which provided a non-stop service from the city centre to Blessington. Today, the 65 bus runs the exact same route and is quieter and less polluting.

When Glencar on Templeogue Road in Dublin 6W was built in the late 19th century, Terenure had just been renamed (it was previously called Round Town). At the back of the two-storey, over-garden-level semi-detached Victorian home, is a reminder of the pre-steam age in the form of an original two-bed coach house which once would have housed the carriage and horse team for its original owners.

Today, it makes Glencar the ideal home for a well-resourced family with a requirement for living with elderly parents or noisy teens.

And the mews to the rear is just the bonus feature. The main house has seen its period features restored, but has also been equipped for 21st century living.

The current vendors added a substantial kitchen/dining/living room extension at garden level which has opened out the back of the house.

Expand Close The exterior of Glencar / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The exterior of Glencar

The ground floor is modern, without taking the soul out of the Victorian home above. The space is informal and family friendly, and surprisingly bright for a lower level.

Local architect Brian Donovan designed the space with light in mind and succeeded thanks to the oversized rooflights and glass doors that open out to the patio.

Off the kitchen is a study, which would make an ideal playroom. At the front of the house is a casual family room and a guest bedroom with ensuite.

The living space on the first floor is what you'd hope to see when you walk into one of these homes.

The two formal reception rooms - the dining and drawing room - are the only rooms on this level and characterised by period cornicing, tall sash windows, and marble chimney pieces are in perfect condition and just waiting to be admired. With a floor area of 3,283sq ft, there is still plenty of room for three bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom is the width of the back of the house and has an ensuite bathroom. The other two bedrooms are at the front of the house, with a family bathroom beside them.

And let's not forget the aforementioned 966 sq ft mews at the back of the 110ft garden, which consists of a kitchen, living room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

It has wheelchair access so would be a perfect home for elderly relatives.

There's a plethora of schools within easy reach and Bushy Park is a five-minute walk from the house, where you can enjoy tennis courts, football pitches, the weekend village market and generally let off steam.

Indo Property